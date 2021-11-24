Branson’s Grand Country Splash Country Indoor Waterpark is doubling in size.
Set to open in early 2022, the new indoor addition will include a 5,000 square-feet wave pool, two racing raft rides, an extra thrill dark raft ride and a new basketball activity pool, according to a press release.
“The expansion will offer more attractions year-round for our many repeat guests and the growing number of first-time families visiting Branson,” the release stated. “The addition is a continuation of Grand Country’s goal of bringing first-time attractions to Grand Country Resort.”
Splash Country is both an indoor and outdoor waterpark and currently features nine water filled attractions, including a three-level treehouse with interactive water play and a 1,000 gallon tipping bucket, a 250-foot long lazy river, several water slides, hot tubs, and more.
One of the most recent additions to Splash Country are their two new slides, Highwall Heights, which takes rider’s on a “mine blowing” experience of twist and turns. The slides also travel both inside and outside of the building. The slides begin more than 30-feet in the air and give riders the chance to go down more than 400 feet of slide, which features an LED light show.
Splash Country is just one piece of the Grand Country Resorts property, which also includes the Grand Country Inn, Grand Country Music Hall, Grand Country Buffet, multiple shops, both indoor and outdoor golf, an arcade, indoor go-karts, as well as Glenn’s Frozen Custard and Papa Grand’s Pizza Buffet.
Visit grandcountry.com.
