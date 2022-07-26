This week, the cast of the Branson Regional Arts Council’s production of Something Rotten will take the stage at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
Created by Grammy Award Winning Songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and successful screenwriter Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten has received several best musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as, “The funnest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”
Something Rotten is produced by Karie Dykeman and Kim Hale and directed by Jacob Estes. They are joined by Caitlin Secret as music director and Kristen Dasto as choreographer.
“I have been so blown away by the amazing hard work and dedication from this cast and crew,” Estes said. “This show is going to be one for the books! You don’t want to miss this hilarious show that is sure to be one of your new favorites.”
Performances for the musical will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, Thursday, Aug. 4, Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. There will also be two 2 p.m. performances offered on Sunday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 7.
“Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. They are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock superstar known as The Bard,” the musical synopsis stated. “When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.”
Due to cast availability, some featured roles are being shared. Contact the box office for particular cast member performance dates.
The cast of Something Rotten features the talents of: Joey Faggion (Nick Bottom), Henry Lange (Nick Bottom), Ryan Hippe (Nigel Bottom), Kade Gaunt (Nigel Bottom), Juli Biagi (Beatrice Bottom), Grace Duncan (Beatrice Bottom / Antonio), Michael Phillips (Shakespeare), Brian Miller (Shakespeare), Blake West (Nostradamus and Minstrel), Benjamin R. K. Wegner (Nostradamus and Minstrel), Catherine Kennedy (Portia), Emily Hanner (Portia and Antonio), Jacob Deck (Brother Jeremiah), Jose DelaTorre (Brother Jeremiah), Zeke Sidwell (Shylock), Nathan Irwin (Lord Clapham), Carter Hendrickson (Peter Quince / Male Ensemble), Dylan Whatley (Tom Snout / Male Ensemble), Aaron DeOrnellis (Robin / Male Ensemble), Wyatt Munsey (Snug / Male Ensemble), Kayleigh Dominish (Francis Flute / Male Ensemble), Briton Szydloski (John / Male Ensemble), Talya Tinoco (Ensemble), Megan Rodgers (Ensemble), Emma Spurling (Ensemble), Kylie Gaunt (Ensemble) and Ashley Rodgers (Ensemble).
Seating is limited and advance reserved tickets are suggested at BransonArts.org/tix or by calling the Historic Owen Theatre box office at 417-336-4255.
Admission for everyone is locally priced at $17 (Adults 18+), $14 (Youth 4-17). The production is rated PG-13, so some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
