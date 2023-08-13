The Branson community, fans around the world and the music industry at large are mourning the death of the long-time Branson entertainer and legendary fiddle player Shoji Tabuchi, who died on Friday, Aug. 11.
News of Tabuchi’s passing began to appear on social media in the final hours of Friday and in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 12, as several of the entertainer’s fellow Branson performers began to express their respective condolences, memories and more online. Tabuchi’s death was officially confirmed by his daughter Christina Lingo-Tabuchi on Saturday night in a statement published to her personal Facebook page and shared onto her father’s fan page.
“It is beyond difficult for my family to say that our dad,Shoji Tabuchi, passed away yesterday, August 11th,” Lingo-Tabuchi wrote. “He was surrounded by me, my mom, Dorothy Tabuchi, my brother, John Tabuchi, and my husband, Brad Pride. We are devastated and heartbroken. Not only will he be terribly missed by his family and friends, he will also be missed by his countless fans throughout the world.”
The cause of death for the National Fiddlers Hall of Famer has not been released, but it has been shared by those closest to him he had been battling cancer.
Tabuchi was born in Daishoji, Japan in 1944. As a child, his family relocated to Okayama, a city less than 100 miles away from Hiroshima; just shortly after the nuclear bombing occurred in August 1945. At the age of 7, Tabuchi learned to play the violin using the Suzuki method with the encouragement of his mother.
After seeing Roy Acuff perform in a concert in Osaka, Japan, he was inspired to begin to play country and bluegrass music.
“That was my first country concert, and I was just knocked out,” Tabuchi said in a 2020 interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It was the song ‘Listen to the Mockingbird’ that really knocked me out, and it was then I decided to play country music.”
Afterward Tabuchi had the opportunity to meet and visit with Acuff, who presented the young Japanese student with an invitation to look him up should he ever find his way to Nashville.
Tabuchi moved to the United States in 1967 with $500 in his pocket and a dream to pursue a country music career. Tabuchi performed in San Francisco for a time before relocating to Kansas City. On a trip to Nashville, Tabuchi took Acuff up on his offer to look him up. The duo reconnecting led to Acuff landing Tabuchi a spot on the Grand Ole Opry radio variety show. That performance led to touring with performer David Houston, which he did for five years before heading out as a solo act.
In 1980, Tabuchi found his way to Branson after he was offered a six-month contract at the former Starlite Theater. By the early ‘90s he had met his wife Dorothy Tabuchi and they had built their own Branson venue, The Shoji Tabuchi Theatre, where they performed The Shoji Tabuchi Show for close to three decades.
In 2017, a fire inside their theater at the beginning of the season caused the Tabuchis to shut down the venue for repairs, but never reopened. Instead Tabuchi, alongside his daughter Christina, began performing select dates at the Clay Cooper Theatre for three seasons. When the COVID-19 shut Branson down in 2020, there were only a handful of instances where Tabuchi found his way onto a Branson stage during the length of the pandemic.
In 2022, Tabuchi set up shop at The Little Opry Theatre for An Evening with Shoji, which served a smaller, more intimate performance where the fiddle player was able to share his life story, love for music and passion for the fiddle with audiences.
“I totally miss performing,” Tabuchi said in a 2022 interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News. “To me, part of my life is back. Performing. I missed it the last two years.”
The show also featured his daughter Christina and a handful of other vocalists and musicians. The production only lasted a single season and served as the final residency for Tabuchi.
During the pandemic Tabuchi was inducted into the 2020 National Fiddlers Hall of Fame, a dream come true for the Japanese turned American citizen.
“That’s the biggest honor for me. The artists, my peers, Mr. (Roy) Acuff, Howdy Forrester, or Bob Wills. Then Stephane Grappelli and Johnny Gimble and all those,” Tabuchi said in 2022. “To become a member of this group of people was my lifetime goal. My dream came true.”
Tabuchi served as the subject of the documentary, “Shoji Tabuchi: An American Dream,” which was produced by students at College of the Ozarks and premiered at the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex 9th Annual Military Film Festival in November 2021. Earlier that year, the city of Branson declared Aug. 31 as “Shoji, Dorothy, and Christina Tabuchi Day,” which included a special declaration ceremony out front of the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson.
“We are so honored to be here,” Tabuchi said at the ceremony in 2021. “This community gave us a chance and we still love to be part of this community of Branson, Missouri.”
In addition, Tabuchi was the recipient of the prestigious Missourian Award, the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Award, and the Americanism Medal from Daughters of The American Revolution. Tabuchi was also a two-time TNN Music City News Instrumentalist of The Year nominee; Ozark Music Awards Entertainer of The Year as well as Instrumentalist of The Year; and a recipient of the Branson Terry Awards Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian Awards.
A compilation of memories, tributes and condolences to the family of Shoji Tabuchi shared by area leaders and fellow entertainers can be found in the Entertainment section of this edition's newspaper.
