Keeping a secret to yourself is simple, but when multiple people try keeping something a secret things can start to get intense, bloody or a lot of both.
Such a theme is captured in the new action horror film from directors Beth Hanna and Jerren Lauder, “You’re Killing Me.” Starring McKaley Miller, the story follows her character Eden, who attends a coveted ‘Heaven and Hell’ party, in hopes of obtaining a letter of recommendation to an elite university from the wealthy parents of her classmate. However, when Eden discovers potential evidence regarding a missing classmate, the party quickly turns into a fight for her life.
Written by Walker Hare and Brad Martocello, the film also stars Anne Heche, Dermot Mulroney, Brice Anthony Heller, Will Denser, Keyara Milliner, Morgana Van Peebles and Jayson Warner Smith.
Upon reading the script and learning about her character Eden, Miller said there were several things that attracted her to the project.
“I think from the get-go I was very excited to do night shoots and crawl through the mud and be covered in blood and sweat and tears, because I’m crazy and I love that,” Miller said. “I loved Eden. Everything she stood for. This journey that she goes through and how just strong and bold and caring she is. Overall, this just checked all the boxes and I was like, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go!’”
As the film progresses, the intensity of Eden’s circumstances continues to increase as she faces ever evolving challenges. Miller explained her process for keeping her performance intensity elevated through the entirety of filming.
“Lack of sleep helped. So when you start getting delirious and a little tired, it’s way easier to tap into those stress feelings. But I also find such joy in the keeping up, keeping going and bringing that intensity, so part of me was like, ‘This is fun. This is really fun.’ It kind of made it easy, because I was enjoying it as I was doing it,” Miller said. “I was really pushing myself to see how far I could go. Because you shoot everything out of order, so to see how much I could match the scene before this one, even though I shot it two weeks ago. How do I match that? It was like a fun challenge.”
Unlike most productions which require a reputation of audition, Miller’s journey of joining the cast of “You’re Killing Me,” if a bit unique. Miller said she had met with co-director Jerren Lauder about a year previous about a totally separate project.
“Out of the blue I get an email that’s like, ‘Hey, read for interest. Jerren’s directing this. I know you really want to work with him. He really wants to work with you. What do you think?’ Immediately, I was at lunch and I was like, ‘I have to go home, because I have to read this right now.’ I went home and read it in one sitting,” Miller said. “I called and I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes! I love this. I love Jerren. I want to do this. How do I do this?’ They were like, ‘Great, so you start in three days. So get on a plane tomorrow.’ From the second I got that email it was go, go, go, go, go. It was just like the coolest experience to have, having it come together that fast and last minute and it be as incredible as it is.”
Due to the quick turnaround from reading the script to then flying to Georgia to shoot the film, Miller shared whether or not it was challenging for her to discover who the character of Eden was in such a short amount of time.
“The whole cast got there at the same time and we all sort of were like, ‘Did you all get the call two days ago too? This was all very last minute right?’ So that sort of helped, because we all just developed friendships with each other as we were developing our own characters,” Miller said. “The Zara and Eden relationship is very much Keyara and me in real life. We met, we hit it off and that translated to the screen. It was kind of cool how we all got to find our characters through each other.”
“You’re Killing Me” received a nationwide release on Friday, April 7, and can be found playing in select cinemas.
Miller’s next projects include “Roll With It” opposite Chonda Pierce and “Rockbottom” opposite Tom Everett Scott. Audiences can keep up with her latest projects via her Instagram @mckaleym.
