Nearly a dozen bluegrass performers are set to take the stage next weekend for the 2nd Annual Treasure Lake Bluegrass Music Festival in Branson.
From Thursday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 11, will welcome bluegrass groups from across the country to perform, including The Kody Norris Show, Little Roy & Lizzy, Southern Raised, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Spillwater Drive, Route 3, Catahoula Drive, Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers and many more.
“We kind of have a pioneer of bluegrass, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver,” Treasure Lake Activities Director Rhonda Hull said. “Doyle will be our headliner (Friday) night and he’s going to do a full 90 minute set. I know that he announced, due to COVID and being off last year, that he is going to retire at the end of this year. If people were wanting to see Doyle this would probably be the time to do that, because I guess he will be hanging it up at the end of this year. We’re really excited to have him. He’s been around a long time and he’s excellent. We’re very excited to have him.”
Hull said the weekend of music will also include some local talent.
“We’ve got The Baker Family, they’re from Birch Tree, Missouri. They’re pretty popular around here. They play at Silver Dollar City,” Hull said. “A couple of the days we have Branson’s very own Kari Garrison & Bluegrass Remedy. If you’ve not had the chance to see Kari, she’s at Clay Cooper. I know she’s been the female vocalist of the year several times. Bluegrass is kind of her thing. You’ll not hear a better female voice in bluegrass than Kari.”
As the event is three days long, some of the groups will be performing more than once during the festival, which Hull said is one of the great things about this event.
“If they’re working, they’re able to come in the later parts of the evening, because we’ll have some music the first half of the day and then we do a dinner break and they’ll come back and do a second set as well. That makes it really nice, so if you can’t be there for one, you can catch them during the later part of the event.”
Treasure Lake General Manager Lenny Ammerman said after each of the shows, those in the audience will also have the chance to visit with some of their favorite performers.
“They will more than likely do a meet and greet after their performance, which is kind of unique. Being a lot of times you’re not able to,” Ammerman said. “Especially like Doyle Lawson at a bigger stage at a bigger venue, you’re normally not able to get to him after his performance. Here, he’ll come right off our big stage and you’ll be able to do a meet and greet with him.”
At the meet and greet tents, folks will be able to purchase merchandise and take photos with the groups following their performance.
On top of the multiple hours of bluegrass music being supplied throughout the weekend, Hull said they’re also providing attendees with a multitude of shopping and eating options during the festival.
“We’ve got all kinds of vendors and crafters. We’ve got things like your direct sales, tupperware and all that type of stuff. We’ve got a lot of very unique homemade items that folks are making. We have people that have clothing to wood products they make things out of. There’s just all kinds of stuff,” Hull said. “We have Ammerman’s BBQ, which is our general manager and you won’t find better smoked meats than what Lenny does. He’ll have brisket, turkey legs, barbecued pulled pork and our pulled pork nachos are amazing. We’ll have all kinds of food. We’ve got a lady that’s going to have some roasted nuts.”
As the pandemic is still ongoing, Ammerman said he’s aware folks are still wanting to be cautious, which is why Treasure Lake is taking all the precautions they can to ensure the safety of their guests.
“We have over an acre and a half field that…everybody will have a lot of opportunity to spread out in different areas if they want. They don’t have to if they don’t want to, but they will absolutely have the opportunity to spread out and be safe from other folks and things like that. It’s outdoors obviously, so we want to make sure they are safe,” Ammerman said. “We’ll have a lot of hand sanitizing stations on the park grounds, so they understand that we’re very safe.”
As the event will be taking place rain or shine, Treasure Lake will have two large tents set up near the stage for folks to utilize. A free shuttle service will also be available for folks who have purchased tickets.
“We pretty much have everything they need right here on the grounds, so that they don’t have to leave if they don’t want to,” Hull said. “We can provide the camping, the entertainment, the food, the shopping experience, the whole nine yards right here at Treasure Lake.”
Treasure Lake RV Park is located at 1 Treasure Lake Drive in Branson. A three day wristband ticket is $60 for the festival. Single day tickets are also available. To purchase tickets in advance call 417-331-2822 or 417-699-0839.
For additional information on the festival or to view the full performance schedule visit tlresort.com.
