The next Ozark Mountain Friday Nights concert on Friday, Nov. 18, in Reeds Spring will feature a new special guest.
The Farnum Family of Galena will take to the stage of the New Testament Christian Church in Stone County at 7 p.m. The free community concerts have been taking place once a month on select Friday evenings this fall and will continue into the winter.
Joining the Farnum’s as their November special guest will be 18-year old Dillon Massengale, from Branson. He is a country singer and performs in Branson with his parents, Wayne Massengale and Melody Hart, and his brother Garrett Massengale.
Massengale has had a busy couple of years after recording and releasing his first album, which featured a duet with the Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent. Massengale also made his Grand Ole Opry debut back in 2021 alongside opry member Vincent, to perform their duet. Most recently, he has finished recording his second album, which will soon be released.
Due to scheduling conflicts with the facility, the previously announced December show has been canceled. The dates for 2023 include Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 24.
Ozark Mountain Friday Nights are patterned after the summer concert series previously offered by The Missouri Boatride Bluegrass Band. The monthly concerts are made free to the community through the support of area businesses and individuals.
The Farnum Family has lived in Stone County since 1996 and formed their family band back in 2004. The band features the tales of Benjamin on guitar, Hannah on fiddle, Maggie on Bass, Matthew on vocals, Trish (Mom) on piano and penny whistle and Norm (Dad) on the five-string banjo.
Hannah is an award-winning fiddler and has participated in numerous Walnut Valley Old-Time Fiddle Championships and other competitions. Additionally, she hosts her own Facebook Live show called Fiddlin’ Friday at Five with her brother Benjamin. The show, which begins most Fridays at 5 p.m. features the siblings playing and singing listen requests.
The New Testament Christian Church, which was formerly the junior high school, is located at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring and offers seating for more than 400 patrons.
For more information on these shows, updates on future concert guests and more, call 417-337-3432 or visit farnumfamily.org. Additional details will also be shared to The Farnum Family page on Facebook.
