The Americana Theatre in Branson is giving Elvis Presley fans an opportunity to experience the life story of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll like never before.
Opening for its debut season in Branson this year Elvis Story of a King features award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Matthew Boyce and is produced by Americana Theatre General Manager Chris Newsom. This production offers audiences a unique take on Elvis’ journey spanning the length of his life and career.
“Elvis Story of a King is the story of Elvis’ life, viewed through the lens of his mother Gladys looking down on her son’s crowning moments,” Boyce said. “Everything from his first record to his gospel roots, The Ed Sullivan Show, all the way through the ’68 Comeback Special, his Las Vegas residency, Aloha from Hawaii and you can’t forget about his movies. He has so many films. We try to touch on as many as possible throughout the show and we showcase a lot of things. It really is like you’re watching a movie live on stage telling his life and all the history of it.”
Newsom added crafting a show which not only shares the music of Elvis’ career, but offers a look behind the scenes is what drew him to the production as a producer.
“I wanted to produce a show that someone who was not so familiar with Elvis’ life could sit down and really appreciate what was going on. Why the costume changes, what’s going on in his life, why did they make the decision to do this? Most of the other shows that have been produced have been produced and very well produced from the aspect of a concert style,” Newsom said. “‘The why,’ can make you appreciate and help you appreciate what is going on and why it’s going on. Even people that know a lot about Elvis actually tell us when they’re walking out they learned stuff that they didn’t know about.
“If you walk in liking Elvis, then you should walk out loving Elvis.”
As the production was coming together, Boyce shared the authenticity and the atmosphere of what they were creating was one of the most important elements to him.
“If you’re looking for something in town that tells a story, almost like Broadway, this really is your big, grand show that you’ll learn something or see something that really tells the story,” Boyce said. “It’s historically accurate down to the microphones, the exact costumes his backup singers are wearing, his band and all the jumpsuits I wear were made by the original costumers that Elvis used. We try to keep it to the nail exactly what you would have seen in the movies or on stage to the ‘T’ to keep as true to Elvis and as an honest and respectful tribute to Elvis as possible.”
In agreement with Boyce, Newsom added as both a show producer his mission is to provide audiences with something different and unique. One such aspect can be heard throughout the entire production: the voiceover narration which plays between sets.
“When we were looking at who would do the narration, how would the narration go about, I was really racking my brain as to how do we make this work, because there’s a lot of options. When I talked to Matthew and I said, ‘I think I want to have it told from the standpoint of his mother.’ He just thought that was amazing. That was a great idea, something no one has ever done before and also it captivates the audience,” Newsom said. “When has someone in here saying the moment they realized it was from the mother’s standpoint that it makes you tune your ear even more, because even though it really isn’t Gladys speaking, ‘I’m going to get the backstory. I’m going to get to find out what really happened from Momma.’”
The voice of Gladys Presley in the show was recorded by Donna Blackwood of The Blackwoods, which is another unique tie-in to the show as Elvis was a long-time friend of the Blackwood family.
Joining Boyce on stage are instrumentalists Bryan Lawson on bass and Forrest Herzog on guitar.
“(Lawson) was the 2021 Bass Player of the Year. He was actually with Tony Roi when he was in town, which is another connection to have because Tony is legendary in the Elvis business. He was his music director for a while, so it’s awesome to have him on board with not only his connection to Tony, but his knowledge of Elvis music is insane,” Boyce said. “Then Forrest Herzog, he was the 2019 Instrumentalist of the Year and he’s a fan of all types of music since he was a kid. He was actually traveling in a family bluegrass band in his younger years when he came to Branson, he and his brother just got entranced with Elvis and oldies and country and southern rock and all that stuff. They’re all like me, nerdy about the music.”
Additionally, the show features the vocal and dancing talents of Hilary Carroll, Adrianna Fine and Cadence Miller, and Choreographer Alexis Solheid. While the ladies provide back-up vocals for Boyce, they also have some time to take center stage on their own by performing several songs which were popular during Elvis’ career.
“What I want with a show is when someone comes out on stage you go, ‘Oh good,’ and then the next person comes out and they go, ‘Oh good.’ You sort of need a break from the Elvis voice to reintroduce it too. What we try to do is pick things that tie to it,” Newsom said. “We had to try and make it fit into the story well, but also give you that and of course they nail it, because they’re three amazing vocalists too. So letting them come out and shine too is really good. I really think it’s important that shows showcase the talent that’s there.”
Newsom also boasted Boyce’s performance and gifts as a tribute artist.
“Matthew has mastered his vocal sound of sounding like Elvis. If you’ll notice how we start the show, it’s just a silhouette and him singing,” Newsom said. “That opening is just to go, ‘Ohhhh” as opposed to, because most shows you start off with the biggest, hottest thing you can start with that we start with to set the mood of ‘Ohhhh, this is going to sound amazing.’”
At the Americana Theatre, all residents of Stone and Taney counties will receive area appreciation rate tickets for $10, plus tax for every show, including Elvis: Story of a King. Showtimes for the production are at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Americana Theatre is located at 2905 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-544-8700 or visit americanatheatrebranson.com.
