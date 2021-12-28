While an Ozark Mountain Christmas will continue into the first part of 2022, Christmas Day has come and gone. My least favorite day of the year is Dec. 26. Though Christmas in Branson is wrapping up, I thought we could celebrate the 2021 season one last time with a final Christmas Tree Corner.
Despite my best efforts, I was unable to feature all of the Branson area Christmas Trees. I guess next year I’ll have to feature two or maybe even three trees in each edition in order to cover them all. So here are all the remaining Christmas Trees I photographed over the last couple of months that have yet to be featured.
I’m all about inclusion, I hated the idea of leaving anyone out. I do know there are a few Christmas Trees I was unable to get photos of this year and I promise you’ll be at the top of my list for next Christmas.
I really hope you’ve enjoyed reading the Christmas Tree Corner over the last two months. I’ve really had fun doing it. Receiving your positive responses has been the icing on this epic Christmas sugar cookie.
After spending several weeks working on this project, I’m thinking I would like to continue featuring some unique piece of Branson in each edition of the paper. Anyone with a suggestion on what that could be, hit me up at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
So until November, I’ve been Tim Church and this has been my Christmas Tree Corner. I’ll see you around the Christmas Tree next year.
