Children in the Branson area will soon find themselves fitted into a new pair of shoes as the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction launches their Shoes for Kids campaign on Monday, April 10, at the Branson Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.
In honor of 2023 being The Year of the Children at the museum, Titanic Museum Attraction Mary Kellogg-Joslyn President/COO and Co-Owner said they also wanted to find a way to give back.
“As we dedicate our Titanic Museums to the 135 innocent children aboard the RMS Titanic, Samaritan’s Feet International allows us to dedicate our museums to the children of today,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “We are proud to announce a partnership that has been created with a non-profit whose mission aligns with elements of ‘The Year of the Titanic Children’ campaign, one of which are the children’s shoes that will be on display. Samaritan’s Feet International, a Charlotte, North Carolina non-profit organization that serves and inspires hope in children across the world by providing shoes, was the perfect fit.”
Shoes and socks are in the top five items that students are in need of in the United States, according to Samaritan’s Feet International.
“Samaritan’s Feet is honored to partner with Titanic Museum Attractions as they pay tribute to the children who were aboard the RMS Titanic through a special campaign over the next two years,” Samaritan’s Feet International Co-Founder, President and CEO Manny Ohonme said. “Together, we will inspire hope in the lives of thousands of children in need across the home states of the Titanic Museum, in Tennessee and Missouri, by providing them with shoes and giving them the encouragement to follow their dreams. We are so grateful for partners like the Titanic Museum Attractions who are helping us reach our goal of serving 10 million people by the end of the year.”
The launch event at the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks in Branson will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and benefit the young members of the organization. The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee will also be participating in the Shoes for Kids campaign in their area.
“Samaritan’s Feet International has distributed shoes to more than nine million individuals across the United States and around the world since its founding in 2003. Samaritan’s Feet is on a mission to reach their goal of giving away a total of 10 million pairs of shoes by December 2023,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “The Titanic Museums in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and Branson, Mo. will help make this happen through our partnership by giving back to the communities who have supported us so deeply and enthusiastically over the past 17 years.”
The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction is located 3235 76 Country Blvd. and Highway 165 and opens daily at 9 a.m. Reservations are required.
Visit titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.