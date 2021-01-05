The 2020 Branson show season has officially come to an end, but theaters all across town made sure they ended the season with a bang with final celebrations on New Year’s Eve.
For the final night of the year, performances were held at multiple theatres including Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, The Americana Theatre, Grand Country Music Hall, the Clay Cooper Theatre, the Pierce Arrow Theatre, Hamner’s Variety Theatre, The Branson Star Theatre, The Hughes Brothers Theatre and the Kings Castle Theatre.
Audiences who found themselves at any of the above listed theatres were treated to performances from several shows and individual entertainers including, but not limited to, Legends in Concert, Six, Classic Country and Comedy, Jim Barber, Rock ’N’ Roll Royalty, Buckets ’N’ Boards, Johnny Moroko, Grand Jubilee, Clay Cooper’s Country Express, The Haygoods, Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show, Mike Walker, Beach Boys California Dreamin’, Thank You for the Music - A Modern Tribute to ABBA, The Tablerocker’s, Credence Cool Water Revue, Nashville Roadhouse Live, The Hughes Brothers Music Show, Oh Happy Day, Revibe and Anthems of Rock.
Silver Dollar City, the Showboat Branson Belle, Fritz’s Adventure and other Branson area attractions were also open to guests on the night of New Year’s Eve.
As this was my first New Year’s Eve as Entertainment Editor for the Branson Tri-Lakes Newspaper, I challenged myself. I wanted to see just how many theatres I could hit before the clock struck midnight and 2021 officially arrived.
I started on one side of Branson with the hopes of making it all the way to the other side before the end of the night. However, during my four hour adventure I was only able to make it to seven theatres. I’ll be honest, I was hoping to get to them all. To those theatres that I didn’t make it to on Thursday night, I promise to make it up to you sometime this year.
The photos I captured during my New Year’s Eve quest were the luck of the draw. At each theatre I stayed for only a couple of performances, before heading off to the next stop. Sometimes I got lucky and was able to catch more than one of the acts on stage, but for the most part I only got to see a single part of each of the shows.
I will admit, it was quite thrilling not knowing what entertainers I would be walking into the theatre to see. To clarify, I knew who would be performing at each location. I just had no idea who would be on stage at the exact moment that I walked into the theatre, so it was a surprise at every stop. But I can assure you of this. Not once was I disappointed with the mystery performer or show I got to see. Branson truly has some of the most talented entertainers and performers. It was a treat to get to see some of them one last time before the 2020 season ended.
With that said, I am very much looking forward to 2021. As we are officially in the “Branson off-season” the next couple of months, I will be looking to fill the entertainment section with some of the golden nuggets Branson has to offer guests in the first weeks of the new year. So to any area theatre, show, attraction, entertainer or performer offering folks the chance to come see or do something during this “off-season,” I invite you to invite me, so I can extend that invite to everyone else.
So please, send an email to tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com and let me know what’s going on in your neck of the woods so I can share it with the rest of the forest.
I know the Branson entertainment scene will have a lot of great things to offer us all in 2021 and I can’t wait to share them all with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.