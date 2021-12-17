This holiday season, The Hughes Brothers Christmas Show is offering audiences a full Christmas experience complete with music, dancing and fun.
Jason Hughes, show director, explained the first half of the The Hughes Brothers Christmas Show was designed to feature all of the family oriented seasonal fun, folks look forward to experiencing at Christmas.
“The first half starts out with a big medley of songs. There’s a song called ‘Good Ole Fashion Country Christmas’ that probably most people don’t know. Then we do ‘I’ll Be Home With Bells On’ and the girls do a great dance with ‘Jingle Bells’ with big bells in their hands,” Hughes said. “Then we do ‘Let It Snow’ and ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas.’ We do a big medley of those songs and the girls come out and dance with the brothers and sing. It’s kind of a big extravagant opening to the show. It snows on stage during that number.”
After the opening number, Hughes said he is joined on stage by his brothers, Marty, Ryan and Andy, where just the four of them sing together.
“We do the Christmas song, melding harmonies. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” Hughes said while singing. “Then after that we do a Christmas Polka, which is a lot of fun. The girls come out and dance again. Intermixed with all of the songs there is a lot of joking around. Brothers teasing brothers a lot. That’s a big part of it too. From there, there’s some different original songs that we do. ‘My Heart Goes On For Christmas’ is something we usually do a veterans tribute with.”
Hughes added the show also features numerous appearances by the children of the Hughes brothers.
“Now we have so many kids at so many different ages, we have different groupings of kids,” Hughes said. “We have the older kids that are married and young adults down to the older teens. Then we have the pre-teen age kids and the little guys that come out and do stuff too. There’s tap dancing and waltz’s and lots of jazz type harmonies and swing dancing. There’s a big, epic Christmas number the kids do on the violins.”
The Hughes Brothers Christmas Show has been awarded the Best Christmas Show in Branson 14 times. Hughes said he believes there are several elements of the show that contribute to their award winning show formula.
“I think one thing is our show is 100% Christmas. I think that’s one thing that puts us there. Also our cast is diverse enough and big enough to do just about anything and we do most everything. Anything you can think of, that’s Christmas, we practically do. Including like the huge handbell choir. I don’t know if there is another cast in town that could do that necessarily,” Hughes said. “It’s just a big variety of all kinds of things like that. They’re just fun and entertaining and let the audience feel that family togetherness and Christmasy happiness.”
Hughes added he believes the reason folks have consistently voted for them to be the best Christmas show comes down to the message they present in the second half of the show.
“The unique way that we present the true meaning of Christmas, it really moves people spiritually, so they really feel the importance of the birth of the savior. I think that when people see that they go away feeling just great. I think that’s what it really comes down to. When all of the elements of the show come together in kind of the climax of the show, I think it pushes it beyond,” Hughes said. “I think we have the talent to present it and to be able to put it together and do all of those things, but honestly I think it’s something God gave us. When we first came to Branson actually. The show has changed over the years, but the core message of the show and the idea has not changed.”
When being sized up to other Christmas shows in Branson, Hughes said one of the biggest differences audiences will notice is the length of their Christmas production.
“Our show is also a little bit longer than the typical Christmas show too,” Hughes said. “We tend to end 15 to 20 minutes beyond, so it’s usually like two hours and 20 minutes, which gives us a little more time to really dive into and explore a lot of those different things.”
On top of the show itself, Hughes said the ambiance of the theater as a whole and some of their unique additional offerings also helps set them apart.
“Before the show, there are a lot of people who come and have dinner with us. That’s an experience also and I think adds a lot to the night. There are traditional things that we have at Christmas time just available at the theater that normally we don’t. We have special flavors of fudge. We’ve kind of become well known for how good the fudge is,” Hughes said. “Then there are also Mom’s pepparkakor cookies, which are Swedish cookies. I think there are some people that come back, I think they enjoy the show and all that stuff, but they really enjoy the cookies. That’s something too that I think that is a thing that people really look forward to and enjoy.”
This season, The Hughes Brothers Theatre also opened up a new shop on the mezzanine in the lobby called The Loft Sips & Treats, which offers specialty sodas, milkshakes, hot chocolate and more.
To wrap up the show season, The Hughes Brothers Theatre hosts a huge three hour party and show on New Year’s Eve each year. The holiday event starts at 9 p.m., and includes a free BBQ meal and performances from all of the shows in the theater including the Hughes Music Show, Re-Vibe, the Hughes Brothers Christmas Show, Oh Happy Day and the Hughes Brothers Country Show.
“We’ll play some games and there will be treats and party favors and there’s a balloon drop. All of the stuff you would expect during a New Year’s Eve celebration. One of the things that is unique about what we’re doing is we specifically are trying to target families, so everything that we’re doing is family oriented. Something you could bring your kids to,” Hughes said. “There’s no alcohol. Just good, clean fun. Usually at the end after the balloon drops, normally we’ll play some music…and people come up on the stage and have a little bit of a dance party.”
The Hughes Brothers Theatre is located at 3425 W. 76 Country Blvd in Branson. For additional information, showtimes or to reserve tickets for the Christmas or New Year’s Eve shows visit hughesentertainmentinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.