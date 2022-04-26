The Hollister High School Tiger Theatre Company production of Grease: The Musical opens this weekend.
Showtimes for the classic musical are 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
“This is our third and final production of the year and I couldn’t be more proud of all the hard work and talent these students have produced this season,” Hollister Theatre Teacher and Director Kyle Bradley said in a statement. “Finishing the year with a show like Grease has been so fun and we are excited to share the nostalgia of this classic story with our audiences! The musical version differs from the movie in a few minor ways, but audiences will undoubtedly recognize their favorite iconic characters and songs. One of my favorite things about the theatre is the opportunity it provides for escape. Come escape with us into the world of the 1950s highschooler and the timeless story of GREASE!”
The musical is open to the public. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will only be available at the door and there will be no advance ticket reservations.
The cast features the talents of Macy Everett as Sandy Dumbrowski, Lacey Kellett as Betty Rizzo, Alexis FisCher as Marty, Emma Spurling as Frenchy, Josie Smith as Jan, Tristen Parker as Danny Zuko, George Haltom as Kenickie, Ruben Dutton as Doody/Teen Angel, Riley McAuiffe as Roger, Ben Stevens as Sonny LaTierri, Lynessa Barney as Patty Simcox, Trenton Bryant as Eugene Florczyk, Juanita Wilson as Miss Lynch, Jesse Archibeque as Vince Fontaine, Annette Gill as Cha Cha DiGregorio, Lindsey Jackson as “Raining on Prom Night” Soloist and Conner Houtchens as Dream Freddy.
The cast additionally features the musical abilities of the Grease Ensemble, which includes: Addison White, Aden Woods, Alivia Accetta , Annette Gill, Annison Echols, Beetle Metzger, Caleb Spurling, Connor Houtchens, Cyrsten Rainey, Eliana Blitch, Emma Callaway, Gilbert Stevens, Gracie Floer, Hailey Fiedler, Jessalyn Garrido, Jesse Archibeque, Julia Gardner, Katherine Linn, Kevin Teter, Lauren Tiefry, Lindsey Jackson, Logan Harbour, Olivia Buttram, Rylan Stone, Saphira Gabbert and Vivan Hebert.
For additional information visit the ‘Hollister High School Theatre Department’ page on Facebook.
