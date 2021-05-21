The Branson Veterans of America 913 hosted their 17th Annual Branson Veterans Benefit Show on Monday, May 17 at the Hamners’ Variety Theatre.
The benefit show featured performances by Rick McEwen, The Hughes Brothers, Kathy Pearman, Tom Brett, Andrea Brett, Brydon Brett, CJ Newsom, Rich Watson, Doug Gabriel and Delena Ditto.
Visit bransonveteransofamerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.