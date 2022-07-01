The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction has once again gone all out for the 4th of July this year with the return of a 4,000 mini-American flag display on their lawn.
The tiny flags can be seen waving in the wind in the grassy areas lining the 76 Strip and extending down toward the parking lot of the attraction.
Titanic Museum Attraction President, COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn shared their annual flag display is the museum’s way of celebrating the country’s Independence Day.
“No day is more significant than the 4th of July, in which we celebrate our Independence,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “This is the second year we have out 4,000 flags on display at Titanic. They will be on display until July 11th.”
When deciding how many thousands of flags to place, Kellogg shared they chose to make the number 4,000 for the 4th of July.
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson opens daily at 9 a.m. and is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. For additional information or to reserve tickets to tour the attraction visit titanicbranson.com or call 800-381-7670.
