The next Branson’s Jammin’ For Jesus Concert is being hosted on Sunday, June 5, at the Branson Famous Theater and will benefit the Jimmy Jack Foundation.
As always the music will begin at 2 p.m. and feature theater hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe, and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker. The concert will additionally welcome Branson Entertainer and Pioneer Randy Plummer, who is currently performing in The Great American Chuckwagon Show at The Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theater in Branson.
The talents of Saxophonist Gary Dooms will open the concert and the music ministries of Anita French-Kidd Stahl, Donna Kilmurray, Steve ‘Bruno’ Samuels, Angela Seng, and Jimmy Jack Whitaker will also be featured in the show.
Admission into Branson’s Jammin’ For Jesus June concert is free with a donation to benefit The Jimmy Jack Foundation, who will be on-site collecting used instruments, parts for instruments, or monetary gifts to help with repairs. The Jimmy Jack Foundation is an organization who works to restore and then re-home instruments to children who show an interest in learning to play for God’s glory.
“Food, shelter and clothing are the staples of life, but learning music can change a child’s life forever,” said Founder Jimmy Jack Whitaker said in a 2021 interview. “Our foundation provides musical instruments, musical scholarships, studio recordings and private lessons.”
Whitaker will also be performing in the concert. The Jimmy Jack Foundation is a faith based, 501c3 non-profit charitable organization, which provides musical instruments and educational opportunities for children, churches and schools. They accept donations of all types of new and used musical instruments. They also welcome financial contributions and those interested in volunteering their time, according to the Jimmy Jack Foundation website, jimmyjackfoundation.org.
“Gospel music has always been part of the Baldknobbers show and we appreciate them hosting Jammin’ each month. Since 1959, gospel music is the foundation on which every Baldknobbers show has been built,” Baldknobbers Producer, Entertainer and Theater Manager Brandon Mabe said. “That’s why we are excited to have Jammin’ for Jesus back in our theater for its sixth year. Please join us as Jesus enters the theater and his gospel music fills the air. Make plans now to spend a couple hours celebrating Jesus and blessing children as you re-home that instrument taking up space or collecting dust in your basement. Bring a friend or family member with you.”
A love offering will be taken at this event. Branson’s Famous Theater is the home of the Branson Famous Baldknobbers and is located at 645 State Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson.
For additional information email bransonj4j@yahoo.com.
