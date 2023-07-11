The sounds of laughter could be heard echoing through the Ozark mountains on Friday, July 7, as the Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe hosted their 2023 Night of Comedy.
Following welcomes from BOA General Manager Phil Potter and Owner John Stauffer II, Branson’s own Yakov Smirnoff took the stage at 7:30 p.m. to warm up the crowd for an evening of laughs and was followed by Comedian Jeff Foxworthy was officially introduced to the audience later in the evening.
Smirnoff, who is celebrating his 30th season in Branson this year, shared stories from his childhood living and growing up in Soviet Russia with audiences. Smirnoff also made observations about life as an Americana citizen compared to that of a Russian and his personal journey to unlocking the secret behind the universal medicine that is laughter.
Bringing his ‘The Good Old Days Tour’ to the Stone County venue, Foxworthy started his act sharing material from his 2022 Netflix special of the same name. After about a half hour of stories and memories on how things used to be and how much simpler things were before technology, passwords and smart phones in general, Foxworthy reflected on his time as host of “Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader” with the audience.
To close the final half hour of his 90 minute show, Foxworthy brought back some of the fan favorite material and what has become known as the “classics” from his time on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
In an interview a week prior to his appearance in Lampe, Foxworthy conveyed his excitement to be returning to the Ozarks, comedian life post-pandemic and the chances of a Blue Collar Comedy Tour reunion special. The full feature story can be found online at bransontrilakesnews.com.
While the 2022 BOA line-up featured stand-up performances from both Jeff Dunham and Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, at this time, Foxworthy’s tour stop in Lampe remains the only stand-up comedy performance of the season for the amphitheater.
Additional music concerts planned for BOA this summer include Tom Keifer, Winger and John Corabi on Saturday, Aug. 5; Justin Moore & Scotty McCreery, with special guest Avery Anna on Friday, Aug. 18; Show-Me Fest: Featuring Nelly & Friends on Saturday, Aug. 19; and Tobymac, Cade Thompson and Natalie Layne on Friday, Sept. 1.
The Black Oak Amp is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or to reserve tickets visit blackoakamp.com.
