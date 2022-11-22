Ice skating is back in Branson as The Holidays on Ice 7,200 square-foot ice rink returns for their third consecutive season for Ozark Mountain Christmas.
The real ice, outdoor ice skating rink opened to guests this past weekend at The Track Family Fun Parks alongside the Branson Ferris Wheel.
“We are thrilled to welcome The Holidays on Ice back to Branson,” Five Star Parks and Attractions Senior Vice President Craig Wescott said. “After Mother Nature did not cooperate very well last year, it makes us all the more eager for the ice skating tradition under the Branson Ferris Wheel to continue. We love providing such a wonderful location for Branson residents and visitors to gather during the Christmas season.”
The oval-shaped ice skating rink is the same size as Rockefeller Center Ice Rink in New York City. Operating hours will depend on weather, but tentatively the rink will be open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 to 10 p.m. on weekends.
The Christmas atmosphere of the ice rink includes holiday lights strung around the rink itself, fire pits and the Branson Ferris Wheel, featuring Christmas Electrify: A Music and Light Spectacular will feature two Christmas light shows that ignite the night with 16,000 LED lights dancing to traditional and rockin’ Christmas music every hour on the hour after dark.
“There’s just really something special about the people and holiday spirit in Branson,” The Holidays on Ice Owner Rich Yakkey said. “Last season wasn’t the best ice skating weather, but we still saw that people loved ice skating on real ice below an iconic Ferris wheel. We’ve always been on the search to find a holiday town where ice skating could be a yearly tradition. Our hearts say we’ve found it in Branson.”
For 2022, The Holidays on Ice are offering several pricing options for guests. New this season is the Season Pass for $175, which provides untimed ice skating for one and includes skating rental. General Admission to the rink is $16 for Sunday through Thursday and $18 per person for Fridays and Saturdays, and includes unlimited skating for one day. A 10-Time Punchcard is also available for $150, which includes skate rentals and can be shared and used between family and friends. Skate rentals are $2 and Skate Helpers tickets are $5. A 10% discount will be applied to military members.
The Branson ice rink will also play host to several events in the coming weeks. On Thursday Dec. 1, Santa Claus and friends will fly in by way of neighboring Branson Helicopter Tours to welcome the ice rink back to town and to skate with all the good boys and girls.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, local fire and law enforcement leaders will compete in the 3rd Annual Turkey Bowl to benefit the Branson Salvation Army, where they will roll frozen turkeys into bowling pins on the ice rink and compete for the coveted golden bowling pin trophy.
The ice skating rink is located at 3325 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For more information visit bransontracks.com or call (417) 334-1612.
