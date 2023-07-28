When Sean Beckwith’s daughter is kidnapped while in Mexico, the family-man and former Marine will do anything he has to to reunite his family, even if it means there’ll be “Shrapnel.”
Directed by William Kaufman, “Shrapnel” follows Beckwith (Jason Patric) as he teams up with his former Marine partner Max Voden (Cam Gigandet) to face off against the cartel who kidnapped her. Also starring Kesia Elwin, Mauricio Mendoza, and Guillermo Iván, the project once again brings Kaufman together with Writer Chad Law for another non-stop action thriller.
In an exclusive interview, Kaufman shared how he found his way onto this project as director and how it can be attributed to his relationship with Law.
“Chad is far more than just a writer, he’s a producer extraordinaire. This is a script Chad actually wrote about 10 years ago, maybe even longer. I heard about this project and I knew he ended up, he and his co-writer Johnny Martin Walters, put this thing together and I had gotten to look at it and really dug it. At the same time I think it ended up getting sold and it went in another direction,” Kaufman said. “Then fast forward to pre-COVID, like just before COVID, I got a call from him saying, I think the producers, Elias at Premiere Entertainment, were going to reach out to me and he reached out to me and offered me the job. So that was definitely by way of Chad and we ended up getting to make another film together.”
Kaufman added what it was like to once again be working alongside Law.
“I think the two of us met at the beginning of our careers. He had just done ‘Hero Wanted’ and I had just done my second film, ‘Sinners and Saints’ and we met and this is like the tail end of MySpace, so it’s way back when we came together. It’s far more than a business relationship. I mean we’re friends, we talk everyday as buddies,” Kaufman said. “We were just saying the other day how glad we are that we have each other to lean on, because it’s a tough business and neither one of us likes to do it on our own. So when we get to collaborate, that’s really great man. That’s as good as it gets.”
Before Kaufman had been brought onto the film, the lead role of Beckwith had already been cast and given to actor Jason Patric. Kaufman said Patric, already being attached to the picture, served as another big draw for him to come on to direct as he had never had the opportunity to work with him.
“I am a huge fan of Jason’s and he’s an absolute stud as an actor. We became legit friends out of it, which isn’t always the way it works on a feature,” Kaufman said. “I think the world of him and that’s what was so exciting was, I was getting to go and work on this Jason Patric movie. If anyone hasn’t seen movies like ‘Rush’ or ‘Narc’, you have to go see this film, he’s an absolutely amazing actor. We pushed him a little bit, but he’s got so much more left in the tank.”
In the film, audiences are introduced to Cam Gigandet’s character Max Vohden, who is Beckwith’s best friend and former fellow Marine when the bullets start to fly. Kaufman explained how the chemistry between the two actors in real life translated to the big screen.
“These guys couldn’t be more opposite. Jason is a much more serious, much more private guy, which I have mad respect for that. Cam at the same time, he’s also the guy that’s off by himself, but he’s a much more playful and he’s laughing and making us all laugh all the time. He’s a lot of fun to be around. But they’re just different and they have different approaches,” Kaufman said. “Their chemistry coming in as actors is kind of like the Voden and the Beckwith thing. Voden is this basically rockstar killer who loves his friend and will do anything for his friend and the opposite of that is you have this patriotic father who will do anything to protect his family. But at the same time, even as different as they are in real life, they both respected each other and really enjoyed working together, so it was fun.”
From reading the script to bringing the scenes to life on camera, Kaufman shared when it comes to building the characters for the film, his goal is to have the actors ready before they even arrive on set.
“I think the secret to directing is casting well and I think for me we got this great cast and we spend this time and it’s kind of like, ‘Did I imagine this or that?’ Once you’ve found out who you’ve gotten. Like Jason I knew from the start. When I found out Cam was going to come on and play Voden I was just grinning ear to ear,” Kaufman said. “I would say so much of it is not an evolution once they land on set, but it’s spending time with the actor prior to production. Lots of phone calls and lots of deep dives into the script. Pushing back on things and thinking where they want to go as long as that lines up and makes things stronger, which it usually does with great actors then we go down that road.”
In the movie, on screen mother and daughters Kesia Elwin and Emily Perry were given the opportunity to stand their ground during a firefight. Kaufman shared why he felt it was important to make that scene happen.
“I think (Kesia) and Emily, who played the daughter, would have just loved more guns. They would have preferred to get to do more. But I did like the fact that although at one point they are kind of hidden, when they have to stand and fight when there is no more room to hide, they did it really convincingly,” Kaufman said. “They are not battle hardened Marines like Jason’s character and they did it in a really simple way where they weren’t crying damsels in distress and I dug that.”
The scene with Elwin and Perry is just one piece of a larger chuck of the film where a large-scale shootout is taking place on the Beckwith Ranch. Kaufman walked through the steps he took when it came to planning out the sequence.
“We actually stayed out at the ranch. It was an empty property at the time, so we had stayed out there for several days, so we could go through and do a shoot list. As you know, a script is a jumping off point, right? As far as the action is concerned, because you don’t have a physical location. So we got to spend that time in the production prepping and going through how to take the script and turn it into the action of this assault on the ranch.”
The scenes following the larger than life firefight, saw a lengthy car chase play out for the audience. Kaufman said the credit for the work on the chase scenes goes to his second unit director.
“Dino Sos Dantos., who’s fantastic. He’s amazing and he’s got the most killer team that came in and went above and beyond. Much of the car chases, as much as I would love to steal credit for it, that’s Dino. I got to spend time with the actors, dragging them around on a truck on a trailer,” Kaufman said. “The nuts and bolts of that action sequence, of the car sequence, is Dino. It was super challenging, because this was a more challenged budget, so at the same time we’re also trying to make it as big as we can and really push the envelope here.”
“Shrapnel” is rated R for violence throughout, language and brief sexuality. The film, presented by Saban Films, Premiere Entertainment Group and in association with Bondit Media Capital, is playing in select theaters, on digital and on demand as of Friday, July 28.
