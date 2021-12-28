Though 2021 is nearly complete, many theaters in Branson are inviting folks to join them for one more celebration before the end of the year.
Across Branson, folks have an array of New Year’s Eve shows to choose from where they can spend the final hours of 2021 and welcome in the New Year.
At Hamners’ Variety Theatre they are hosting their annual Hamners’ New Year’s Eve Fiesta Party on Friday, Dec. 31.
“This New Year’s Eve in Branson, there is no better way for you and your family to wind up this stressful past year than to laugh, dance and sing the night away at Hamners’ New Year’s Eve Fiesta Party,’’ an announcement said on hamnersunbelievable.com. “Not only will we serve up an extra special version of Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show, but to add to the festive theme, we’ll have lots of fabulous, fresh Mexican food. It’s a fantastic night, and a great way for singles, couples and families alike to share in the fun of welcoming in the new year.”
The doors to the fiesta party open at 7:30 p.m., which is when dinner will be served. At 9 p.m. the curtains will open and an expanded version of Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show with special guests will begin. The evening will also include contests with prizes and party favors. All drinks will be alcohol free. Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
The 2022 Branson All-Star New Year’s Eve Show at the Americana Theatre will begin at 8 p.m. with dinner provided by Big D’s BBQ. The show will follow at 9 p.m. and feature performances by Doug Gabriel, Terry Sanders, CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy, Raiding The Country Vault, Awesome 80s, British Invasion and Rock ’n’ Roll Royalty.
“Come enjoy the best BBQ in town along with some of the best entertainers Branson has to offer,” read a Facebook post from the Americana Theatre. “Our special guest is the one and only Doug Gabriel along with all the stars at the Americana Theatre.”
The Majestic Theatre is hosting La Rouge at The Ruby Room, a burlesque-ish cabaret at 9 p.m.
“Sit tight, as the talented, witty, handsome and fabulous Master of Ceremonies takes you on a journey with the lovely and salacious ladies of the stage,” read an announcement on the La Rouge Facebook page. “A Romantic Pandemic if you will! Enjoy the songs made famous by Cher, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Christian Aguilera, Peggy Lee and more.”
The New Years’ Eve performance is $45 per person and features a cash bar, party favors, a champagne toast and charcuterie board. Visit ‘La Rouge at The Ruby Room’ on Facebook at call 866-810-3477 for reservations.
Grand Country Music Hall invites folks to “Ring In 2022 With Grand Country”
“The Grand Jubilee New Year’s Eve Show is an amazing extravaganza,” said a press release. “The show, staring New South, starts at 9 p.m. and ends with a midnight countdown to welcome in the New Year. Complete with hors d’oeuvres, nonalcoholic beverages party favors, hats and balloon drop, this memorable experience will last a lifetime.”
The Fun Spot family arcade center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Visit grandcountry.com.
At 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, King’s Castle Theatre is hosting their Anthems of Rock show.
“The Biggest Rock Party in Branson” showcases the number one Hits from the most famous bands of the 20th century, including Queen, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin, Journey, Aerosmith, and many more,” said a release.
Visit kingscastletheatre.com.
At the Branson Famous Theatre, Reza Edge of Illusion is hosting his 8 p.m. show on New Year’s Eve. Visit rezalive.com.
Over at the Clay Cooper Theatre, Clay Cooper’s Country Express and The Haygoods are joining forces for their annual New Year’s Eve Clay-Goods Jambor-Eve show at 7 p.m..
“There will be party favors for everyone and a massive balloon drop happens at the stroke of midnight,” a release stated. “This year, Clay Cooper and his talented cast of 25 singers, dancers and musicians will be joined by The Haygoods for a memorable New Year’s Eve experience.”
Hors d’oeuvres are included in the ticket price and there will also be a cash bar. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
The Hughes Brothers Theatre is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party & Show starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. The three hour celebration will include a free BBQ meal, games with prizes, party favors, and a balloon drop.
“One of the things that is unique about what we’re doing is we specifically are trying to target families, so everything that we’re doing is family oriented. Something you could bring your kids to,” Jason Hughes said in a recent interview. “There’s no alcohol. Just good, clean fun. Usually at the end after the balloon drops, normally we’ll play some music…and people come up on the stage and have a little bit of a dance party.”
Entertainment that evening will include performances from the Hughes Music Show, Re-Vibe, Hughes Brothers Christmas Show, Oh Happy Day, and the Hughes Brothers Country Show.
Visit hughesentertainmentinc.com.
Over at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, Legends in Concert is hosting their New Year’s Eve show at 9:30 p.m., featuring a special guest appearance by SIX.
“Dick Clark is synonymous with New Year’s Eve and here at Legends in Concert we know how to throw a party; complete with party favors, gourmet boxed dinners or fine dining, wine and beer service, and a midnight celebration like no other,” a release from Legends in Concert said, “So make plans now to rock and reminisce into the New Year at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.”
The Legends in Concert tribute artist line-up currently features Elvis Presley, The Blues Brothers, Whitney Houston and Dean Martin. Visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
The Branson Star Theater will be welcoming folks on Friday, Dec. 31 for their Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Bash. Doors open at 6 p.m. and will feature performances by Nashville Roadhouse Live starring Stevie Lee Woods and The South Side Johnny Band out of St. Louis.
The evening will feature seven hours of entertainment and include a large dance floor, three stages for performances, three full bars, a balloon drop, a ball drop, confetti cannons, a champagne toast, party favors, finger foods, karaoke, a surprise party band performance in the small theater and much more. Visit bransonstartheater.com.
The Pierce Arrow Theater is also getting in on the New Year’s Eve action on Friday. At 7:30 p.m. the doors open and dinner will be served. The menu includes Italian meatballs, grilled steak kabobs, asian chicken skewers, roasted potato trio with parmesan, baked bread twist, warm brownie and bottled water.
Until 8:30 p.m. there will also be games and party bags handed out. At 9 p.m. the show will begin and at 10:15 p.m. there will be an intermission.
During intermission there will be a giveaway auction of the Pierce Arrow signed guitar for St. Judes. The countdown portion of the show will start at 11 p.m. and at 12 a.m. there will be a massive balloon drop. Visit piercearrow.com.
The Showboat Branson Belle is hosting a special New Year’s Eve Cruise at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. For additional details visit silverdollarcity.com.
There are several shows in Branson hosting their final performances of 2021 this week, which include showtimes on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. For a listing of those shows visit the ‘What shows are open after Christmas in Branson’ story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.