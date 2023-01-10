To help kick-off the new year, Fritz’s Adventure is giving area residents the opportunity to experience their Branson attraction at a discounted rate with the return of the annual area appreciation.
Now through Sunday, Feb. 26, residents of more than 40 surrounding counties are invited to visit Fritz’s Adventure for an admission rate starting at only $19.95 per person.
“Area appreciation is a special time of year for us,” Fritz’s Adventure General Manager Eric Powell said. “ It’s all about showing our locals we care and getting to spend time with them before the busy season of Branson starts up again.”
Fritz’s Area Appreciation for 2023 is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright counties. The discounted ticket rates are also available to Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, and Washington counties.
Tickets are available for purchase both in person at the attraction or online. Whichever route adventurers take to purchase tickets, they will still be required to show proof of rescind upon arrival to Fritz’s Adventure in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill.
“Area appreciation is the best deal we have all year,” Fritz’s Adventure Chief Operating Officer Travis Leaming said. “There isn’t a better time to experience the adventure than during these two months. Plus, saving money while having fun never hurts!”
Fritz’s Adventure is an indoor/outdoor adventure park and family attraction, which welcomes guests of all ages and athletic abilities to climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel and zip their way through more than 80,000 square-feet of explorable space.
Guests ages 4 and under can enter Fritz’s for free during area application. For the $19.95 Area Appreciation Explore price, guests will receive unlimited access to all indoor activities with the exception of the TreeTops Zipline Course. With the $24.95 Area Appreciation Adventure price, guests will receive unlimited access to all 19 attractions, including the TreeTops Zipline Course.
Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information, operating hours or to reserve tickets visit fritzadventure.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.