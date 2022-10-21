Rehearsals are underway at the Branson High School for the theatre department’s fall production of “The Curious Savage.”
With performances set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5, the student-led cast is closing in on the final weeks of run-throughs as they prepare for opening night. The play is being directed by Branson High School Theatre Teacher Erin Moody.
“The Curious Savage,” written by John Patrick, takes place in the 1950s. Branson High School Senior Jaxon Cottom explained the production follows the story of Ethel P. Savage, who’s husband has recently died.
“It is about an old woman who is sent to a mental institution called The Cloisters as a patient by her three step-children. It is revealed the step-children send her to the asylum because she inherited all of her former husband’s wealth, which was $10 million,” Cottom said. “Her kids are wanting to get in on that cash and take the inheritance for themselves. The play goes through the pull and push between Mrs. Savage and her kids trying to get the money.”
Cottom additionally broke down how his character, Hannibal, fits into the production.
“He is a very polite man. A bit clueless I’d say. Not all of his marbles are in a pouch, but he is a bona fide genius. He was a former statistician with the government, although he was unfortunately replaced by an electronic calculator,” Cottom said. “In his midlife crisis he decided to pick up the violin. He is convinced he is a virtuoso on the levels of Paganini, but in actuality he can play about two notes and they don’t sound very good together.”
Another patient in the institute, Fairy May, is played by BHS Senior Sydney Pride.
“She loves herself a lot and she always wants the attention to be on her at all times. She’s very overdramatic. She acts a lot younger than she is, I feel like,” Pride said. “She just wants everyone to say they love her all the time and she has a problem with lying a lot of the time. She says a lot of crazy things that would have no chance of happening, but she just loves to bring it up and have everybody’s attention on her.”
BHS Senior Cameron Boss plays Titus Savage, the oldest of the three Savage children.
“Titus is a senator and a bit of a fun fact about him he’s actually the most disliked senator approval rating wise in congress. In the beginning of the play he’s portrayed as more of the peacemaker, a little charismatic, definitely mostly monotone, and tries to keep the peace between all the characters,” Boss said. “But toward the midpoint it’s revealed why he is the most disliked character in congress. He’s very temperamental, really short fused and when he blows, he blows up.”
Pride shared the cast features just 11 members, and with exception to two actors, the performers are all seniors.
“It’s a very comedic play. It’s really great if you just want to come and have a laugh. It has a really great message throughout the whole play of just listening and just understanding people even if they’re different from yourself,” Pride said. “Just the fact that it’s a smaller cast, so it’s very intimate between all of us. We’ve grown really close throughout this process.”
The cast of the play were awarded their roles at the beginning of September. In the time that has followed they have been rehearsing multiple times a week for the rise of the curtain. Cameron Boss, who plays Titus Savage, shared what challenges the cast has experienced as they’ve prepared for the production.
“One of the main challenges with this one is that it’s real. There is nothing extravagant compared to our last production Metamorphosis, last fall. That was very methodical. It spoke in riddles and spoke in metaphors of which you had to portray vocally in character. You were symbolizing compared to this play,” Boss said. “This is just a scene happening, to tear down the fourth wall and let the audience watch. And not overdoing it, not being just over the top and realizing that you’re playing a real person in a real time slot, albeit the past, is probably just the main thing of not overdoing it.”
In their months of rehearing together, Cottom said the cast has definitely enjoyed themselves.
“At least for me, the most fun part about this rehearsal procedure compared to other shows is how intimate everything feels. Every character, especially on the stage, you can feel the connections, they’re palpable, they’re tangible,” Cottom said. “You can tell that they’re there and being able to make these connections with these other actors is a really fun experience. Just diving into each others psyche’s is really fun.”
Pride echoed Cottom’s thoughts and added she has enjoyed being a part of a smaller cast.
“It just makes it really easy to work off of each other. We all know each other pretty well before this, so I feel like that helped a lot,” Pride said. “Just the fact that all the characters you see on stage have such different personalities ranging from anything you can think of. We all have pretty different personalities and just seeing them all being brought to the stage and just interacting with each other is really fun to do.”
As part of his process, Boss said he has enjoyed working on his character and learning how to bring him to life on stage.
“My favorite thing to do rehearsal wise is to take my character on the page in the book and really through analyzing, through reading form and memorizing the lines just take him off the page and put him on like a costume,” Boss said. “Just becoming a character of Titus. Learning his motivations, learning why he’s here, his backstory, why he is the way that he is and just understanding him as if I was Titus Savage has just been a really cool experience.”
While Pride and Cottom have both been active in past productions, Boss shared he’s actually one of the newest members of the BHS Theatre Department.
“Before last year I did football and that locked up the fall. Starting last year I was able to cram in a little role for Metamorphosis,” Boss said. “Over the summer I decided, ‘You know, it’s my last year of high school, I’m going to do what I really want to do.’ And I’m doing this full time now.”
Joining Cottom, Pride and Boss on stage for “The Curious Savage” are the young talents of Kaitlyn Ayers as Florence, Sean Osmond as Jeffrey, Annika Arjes as Mrs. Paddy, Tatym Gettling as Ethel Savage, Robby Stirewalt as Samuel, Talya Tinoco as Lily Belle, Larkin Currier as Miss Wilhelmina and Camryn Livingston as Dr. Emmett.
“It’s a very fun play that I feel like everyone can have fun with,” Cottom said. “There’s not really any inside jokes that people wont get. It’s very much one to bring the family and have some fun.”
Showtimes for each production are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students. To reserve tickets call 417-334-6511 EXT: 5013 or email bhstheatre@branson.k12.mo.us.
For additional information visit the Branson High School Theatre page on Facebook.
