The second week of performances of the Branson Regional Arts Council’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid continues this weekend at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
The musical opened for the first of its 17 public performances on Thursday, Feb. 10. Directed by Jacob Deck, this family favorite musical has led to the transformation of the Historic Owen Theatre into a magical kingdom under the sea, where a beautiful, young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home behind to live in the world above.
“Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages,” a press release from BRAC said. “With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including ‘Under the Sea,’ ‘Kiss the Girl’ and ‘Part of Your World.’”
The cast of BRAC’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid features the talents of:
Ariel – Hayden Gish/Cat McWhirter
Prince Eric–Chaunery Kingsford Tanguay
Ursula –Jen Frost/Mesa Knife Chief
Sebastian–Shawntez D’Nadre Bell
King Triton–Traven Harrington
Flounder –A.J Turner/Charlee Mitchell
Flotsam – Carlos Morales
Jetsam – Michael Frost
Scuttle –Leah Jane Johnson
Chef Louis – Jerrod Cate
Grimsby – Jennifer Kersey
Aquata – Julie Brinkman
Adella – Laurel Kemper
Allana – Charis Boulden
Andrina – Sarah Williams
Atina – Velvet Dougharty
Arista – Somer Dean
Adult Ensemble cast members feature:
Joey Blackwood, Alex Harris, Kayleigh Dominish, Pace Gillman, Sophie Douglas, Abby Wheeler, Joseph Schumacher, Megan Rodgers, Ashley Rodgers, Savannah Turner, Hallie Groff and Bekkah Williams.
Kid Ensemble cast members feature:
Emma Chandler, Liam Hill, Lundyn Mitchell, Jemma Braica, Luke Johnson and Jael Frost.
The Production team includes:
Karie Dykeman, Kim Hale (Producers), Jacob Deck (Director, Choreographer and Set Design), Michelle Baker (Music Director), Emma Johnson (Stage Manager), Leah Johnson (Assistant Choreographer), Mac Hill (Technical Director and Sound Technician), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Director), Jim Barber (Marketing and Design), Lisa Murphy (Media Coordinator), Marshall Meadows (Photography), Josh Silvy (Theatre Operations) and Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator).
“Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs,” the release said. “But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.”
Remaining performances of this production are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18; 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20; 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 26; 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
In addition to the stage musical, a special art exhibition entitled “Under The Sea” is also on display in the Rock Room Gallery of the Historic Owen Theatre featuring original works by local area artisans Meike Aton, Barbara Buso, Jennifer Buttell, Jessica Lowe, Terena Terry, Suzanne Torguson and Wanita Williams. All displayed pieces will be on sale in support of these talented artists.
Advance reserve tickets are recommended and can be purchased securely online at BransonArts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255.
