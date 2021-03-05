Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park announced a new attraction this week that looks to claim the title of the fastest, most scenic and longest downhill family-fun thrill ride in the Branson area.
With plans to open in May 2021, the Copperhead Mountain Coaster promises thrill seekers a ride that snakes through riveting loops, droops and curves as it travels through the Ozarkian landscape, according to Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson.
“The mountain coaster, it’s basically a gravity fed coaster that goes down the hill and we’ve got a lot of hills here on our property. So we had a few hundred foot of elevation change and that gave us some terrain that we couldn’t use for much else. So it worked well for a coaster,” said Johnson. “It will launch from Inspiration Tower and then it goes down the hill and as it goes down the hill it kind of snakes its way through.”
Johnson explained that plans to bring a mountain coaster to Shepherd of the Hills has actually been in the works for several years now.
“Actually the plans for a mountain coaster preceded us. They existed under (former owner) Gary Snadon. That was something they considered back in 2017 that they gave some consideration to. We kind of always had an eye toward this and we just felt like it was the right time to go ahead and pull the trigger,” said Johnson. “We were fortunate enough to win the No.1 Adventure Park in America again last year after winning the year before. Then we were thinking, ‘How do we top that?’”
When it came time to name the mountain coaster, Johnson said they drew inspiration from the layout and design of the track.
“It kind of seemed snaky as far as the way that it moved down through the mountain,” Johnson said. “There’s a line in the (Shepherd of the Hills) play where Wash Gibbs says, ‘I’ll stomp him like I would a young copperhead.’ We certainly have a lot of copperheads in the area. We just felt like it was kind of fitting for the area and tie into the play a little bit and tie into the area as well as it was fitting for that type of a ride. So as you may have seen from the logo, it’s kind of a track that turns into a snake.”
The Copperhead will join the ranks of the other outdoor adventures offered at Shepherd of the Hills, including the Vigilante Extreme ZipRider, the Zipline Canopy Tour, Inspiration Tower and the Ropes Course.
“We’ll have the longest downhill ride. There’s a couple other coasters here in town, so we knew if we were going to do a mountain coaster we had to do a better one than the one our competition had. We put a real emphasis on ride quality,” Johnson said. “The coasters manufacture is Wiegand and they built one of the other ones in town. They’re the top mountain coaster company in the country or in the world for that matter. You’ll see them in Colorado, the Smokey Mountains and that kind of thing. It’s a very exciting thing for us that we’re happy to have as a new offering and part of what we’re doing this year.”
Construction of the Copperhead has already begun, with plans to open to the public by Memorial Day Weekend 2021.
“If you pulled into the tower parking lot today, you’d see that the construction is well underway,” Johnson said. “We just poured the footings this week for the building where they’ll load for the coaster itself and then about two-thirds of the track has already been laid.”
While Johnson expects that the thrill of the new attraction is what will draw folks to the ride, the view from the coaster is what will bring people back to ride again and again.
“It will be a very scenic and pretty view as they’re coming through. The view itself, like when they go through our big helix, they’ll have views that no other coaster could have,” said Johnson. “It’s just a big view of the Roark Valley to the north of us that they’ll be able to see in different spots. But also on the way back up, they’ll get a nice look at Inspiration Tower as they’re heading back towards it.”
While many rides and attractions are forced to close due to weather, Johnson said that won’t be the case for The Copperhead.
“It will have rain shields, so that we can operate in rainy weather or snowy weather as well,” said Johnson.
Johnson added that they will probably close the ride for some annual maintenance at some point during Branson’s winter months, but other than that it the coaster will be open year round.
Additional Shepherd of the Hills offerings include continued adventures on The Farm such as Lil Pete’s Playland, the Morgan Chapel Church, Sammy Lane’s Sweets and Treats, and tours of the Shepherd of the Hills farm and amphitheater.
Shepherd of the Hills is also the home to a number of live shows, including the The Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama, the WhoDunnit Hoedown—A Murder Mystery Dinner Show and The Chuckwagon Dinner Show.
The park is also introducing two new shows to their Playhouse Theatre line-up for the 2021 season, which includes the Ventriloquist Jim Barber and Friends Show and the Funny Farm Dinner Feud Show. Be on the lookout for future feature stories on both of these new shows in upcoming editions of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
For additional information on the Copperhead Mountain Coaster and all the other offerings provided by Shepherd of the Hills visit shepherdofthehills.com.
