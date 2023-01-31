Legends in Concert in Branson is opening for the 2023 show season this weekend at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
For the dawn of the new year, the spring lineup of performances will include tributes to Michael Jackson, Pat Benatar, Willie Nelson, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley. This line-up of tribute entertainers will perform from Friday, Feb. 3, to Tuesday, May 23.
Michael Knight is returning to the Legends in Concert stage once more as Michael Jackson. As a part of his lengthy training, Knight has trained with Jackson’s own long time vocal trainer, Seth Riggs, and his backup dancer and choreographer, Travis Payne.
With his training and education, “Knight has become the premier Michael Jackson tribute artist,” according to Legends in Concert.
Bringing the vocal talents of Pat Benatar back to Branson is performer Stacy Whitton Summers. A singer, songwriter and actress from Nevada, Summers was signed to her first recording contract during her pursuit of a Fine Arts Degree in Opera and Theatre.
She was approached by a Legends in Concert Producer while on her album tour and cast in the Las Vegas based show. For more than a decade now, Summers has brought performed tributes to Shania Twain, Marilyn Monroe, Martina McBride, Madonna, Gretchen Wilson, Katy Perry and of course Pat Benatar.
Elvis Presley is performed by Ryan Pelton, who won the Worldwide Images of the King Contest in Memphis, Tennessee in 2001. Pelton has performed all over the world from casinos to fairs, theaters to festivals, production shows to professional sports arenas.
Complete with braids, a bandana and a guitar, Terry Johnson performs as Willie Nelson. Earning an MBA from Texas A&M, Johnson built a successful career in the technology industry. In the summer of 1973, Johnson was working as a carpenter’s assistant at a golf club outside of Austin when a golfer knocked on his trailer door. The college student found himself looking at Willie Nelson himself, who passed along a few tunes, playing songs for Johnson for almost two hours.
One night while in Branson the retired businessman was approached by a Legends in Concert associate who heard Johnson singing like Willie. After receiving an invitation to audition, the rest as they say is history.
The Blues Brothers are performed by Clint Nievar and Justin Sassenella. Nievar plays Joliet Jake Blues and is a 17-year veteran of the entertainment business with formal training in singing, acting and dancing. In 2001, Nievar moved to the Branson area and has performed in several local shows including The Welk Show and Stuck on the ‘70s. He spent 12 years working at Silver Dollar City in various productions and even spent two years as a side-kick comedian to Yakov Smirnoff.
Sassenella plays Elwood Blues and is no stranger to the Branson stage. He has performed in numerous local shows including The 12 Irish Tenors, Shake Rattle and Roll, the Magnificent 7 Variety Show, Broadway the Star Spangled Celebration and many more. Sassenella has also served as a featured vocalist for Carnival Cruise Lines and Oceana Cruise Lines.
As spring turns into summer, Legends in Concert will welcome a couple of new tributes as Michael Jackson, Elvis and the Blue Brothers are joined by Kenny Chesney and Lady Gaga from May 25 to Sept. 5. For the fall, the next round of tributes to appear on the Branson stage at Legends will be Reba McEntire and Elton John, who will be joining Chesney, Elvis and The Blues Brothers. A tribute to Adele will also be performing during select times of 2023 as well.
For Christmas 2023, Legends will welcome back A Merry Country Christmas for the second year in a row. The show will feature an all-star country cast of Brooks & Dunn, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, The Blues Brothers and the gospel music of Elvis. The Christmas show will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 1, the show will revert back to a regular non-Christmas production.
Additionally, Legends of Country will be returning every Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. from Feb. 19 to Oct. 29, to Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. The production will feature tributes to a rotating cast of country stars including Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Willie Nelson, Brooks & Dunn, The Judds and more.
For 2023 Legends in Concert will offer either 3 or 8 p.m. performances Thursday through Tuesday. Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
