The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting open auditions for their upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” on Monday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
The musical is under the direction of Daniel Bush, who is joined by Assistant Director and Choreographer Jacob Deck and Music Director Delyla Uebel. The auditions will take place each day from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Those auditioning will need to bring a printed headshot, an acting resume, comfortable shoes and a change of clothes to move and dance in, and a 60 second singing audition in the musical style of the show to perform. Auditioners will either need to bring their own music track or sheet music as an accompanist will be on hand during the auditions.
“The final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, ‘The Sound of Music,’ has become a play beloved around the world,” the BRAC stated in a press release. “Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II.”
Auditions will be scheduled first come, first served, so young actors who need to be home early are encouraged to be among the first in line. Callbacks will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:3 p.m. Those called back will need to be prepared to do a cold read and sing material from the show in addition to a dance call.
The roles to be cast during auditions include:
—The Mother Abbess (Female, Lead, Soprano)
—Elsa Schraeder (Female, Lead, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Captain Georg Von Trapp (Male. Lead, Bass-Baritone)
—Max Detweiler (Male, Lead, Tenor)
—Maria Rainer (Female, Lead, Soprano)
—Liesl Von Trapp (Female, Lead, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Sister Berthe (Female, Supporting, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Sister Margaretta (Female, Supporting, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Louisa Von Trapp (Female, Supporting, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Brigitta Von Trapp (Female, Supporting, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Marta Von Trapp (Female, Supporting, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Gretl Von Trapp (Female, Supporting, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Friedrich Von Trapp (Male, Supporting, Tenor)
—Kurt Von Trapp (Male, Supporting, Countertenor)
—Rolf Gruber (Male, Supporting, Baritone)
—Sister Sophia (Female, Featured, Mezzo-Soprano)
—Franz (Male, Featured, Spoken)
—Frau Schmidt (Female, Featured, Spoken)
—Herr Zeller (Male, Featured, Spoken)
—Baron Elberfeld (Male, Featured, Spoken)
—A New Postulant (Female, Featured, Spoken)
—Admiral Von Schreiber (Male, Featured, Spoken)
—Ursula (Female, Featured, Spoken)
The general rehearsal schedule for the musical is expected to be Sundays through Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., but will be optimized to respect the time of the case as best as possible. All conflicts will need to be stated on the audition form.
The public performance schedule is Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 and 12 at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial St. in Branson. For additional information on the production or the BRAC visit bransonarts.org.
