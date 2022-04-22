The College of the Ozarks Jones Theatre Company will present their annual Cirque de Variété production at the beginning of this upcoming week.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26, in the Jones Auditorium at College of the Ozarks. Audiences will be treated to an annual production, which allows students with a variety of talents to perform, while also gaining valuable art and entertainment experience, according to a press release from the college.
This year’s productions will feature the work students have accomplished this semester in acting, choreography, construction, directing, dance, voice, lighting design, and stage management.
“Cirque de Variété is a student driven and produced variety show,” C of O Associate Professor of Theatre Lisa Young said in the release. “In this instance, the stage becomes the ultimate classroom for students to broaden their knowledge in multiple areas of the theatre experience.”
Cirque de Variété at C of O began in 1994 when the college first introduced the music theatre major. The purpose of the event is to provide students with a unique opportunity to demonstrate their talents, abilities and skills in the theatre arts.
These performances are open to students, faculty, stagg and the public on a first come, first served basis. Admission is free and no reservations are required or accepted.
Visit cofo.edu.
