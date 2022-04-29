One of Branson’s newest magic and illusion productions have reappeared at a new venue for the 2022 show season.
Escape Reality Magic & Illusions with Garry and Janine Carson now call The Hughes Brother Theatres home after making the Branson shuffle over from the Branson Central Theatre.
Garry Carson said moving to The Hughes Brother Theatre was God’s answer to their prayers.
“We put our blood and soul into it (Branson Central Theatre) and did all we could do. We needed to change venues after two years. The show was building and doing very well; the building itself wasn’t, so we just needed another place. We didn’t know where to go,” Carson said. “We had basically run out of locations and basically said, ‘It’s in God’s hands.’ We were either going to go back to Vegas, go to another city or state. We didn’t know. At the same time we said that, Lena Hughes had contacted us and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to have you. We wanted to see if you’d be interested in moving to our venue?’ I asked them, ‘Did you know we were looking?’ They go, ‘No,’ which is exactly what I wanted to hear.”
The Carson’s move from their show headquarters in Las Vegas to Branson in 2020 came as a result of them wanting to slow things down for their daughter Sophia. Carson shared by the age of 19 months, their daughter had flown in more planes than most people do in their entire life.
“We still live in Vegas. We still have a house out there. This is seasonal, even though we’re here 10 months out of the year. We love working, so we’re going to go. We happen to be lucky enough to set everything up before COVID started, so at least when it was locked up we had a job, because in Vegas it was locked up and didn’t work for a long time,” Carson said. “It’s still not as smooth as it is here. We’re very fortunate to be here. I’ve been touring for so many years and I’ve been through Branson. I’ve had a lot of friends who have been here, so it just felt like a good place to raise our daughter for a few years and then we’ll go from there.”
On stage, Carson is joined by his wife Janine. Carson shared they met eight years ago, they hit it off right away.
“We met in 2014. We started working together in 2015. In 2016 we got married. In 2018 we had a child. It was a click just meeting each other. It was just a click right from the beginning. It’s not just a magician and his assistant. We are a team. She does half the work, if not more and I do my part and we just put it together and it turns out to be what you see,” Carson said. “We’ve been around the world several times in just the seven years we’ve been together and it’s awesome to build and to share the stage, but also just enjoy life doing what we do.”
In the show, Carson shared he does all he can to make their production different from what other magicians are doing with their show, specifically when it comes to the audience.
“We definitely get the audience involved. They’re not just volunteers, I consider them co-stars, because I really play off what they do or say and that adds a lot to it. Our TripAdvisor’s are five stars and all about the comedy and audience participation. Everybody’s always engaged about that,” Carson said. “Growing up I did close up magic, card tricks and coin tricks. When you do the magic up close like that, people are just like, ‘Wow.’ When you do illusions, people are like, ‘It’s camera tricks or it’s this or that.’ So by bringing this big stage show up front and in your face basically and getting people involved with like the floating table or whatever, they’re just like ‘How’s that even possible’ when that person is up there.”
For folks who have had the opportunity to see this production since it arrived in Branson, Carson said this year’s show features several new elements audiences are going to want to come back to see.
“We’re always changing stuff and making things new. I’ve got some really strong stuff,” Carson said. “We’ve already had several people come back here who said they had been at the other location before this location. Somebody actually did a review for us and said this was their third time seeing our show. They said they loved the dinner and they’d bring people back.”
Two additional things that set Escape Reality apart from other shows in Branson is they are one of only a few dinner shows in Branson and they also do not host an intermission during the show.
“I don’t want to start the show over. At the same time, if I’ve analyzed these two hour shows, if you take the time on stage and take away all the time off stage, they’re still doing the same amount of time I’m doing; 75 minutes. So we don’t do any intermission. First of all, we don’t have time because it’s a dinner show. So, I’ve got to get them in, get them entertained and get them off to dinner,” Carson said. “One thing about this venue is beside the 250 seats for dinner, we’re able to offer up a show only. So, people can come here for show only and not even have to do the dinner, which is nice.”
Showtimes for Escape Reality are at 5 p.m. sharp, Monday through Saturday. The optional three-course dinner is then served after the show at 6:30 p.m. The Hughes Brothers Theatre is located at 3425 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on Escape Reality or to make advance ticket reservations call the box office at 417-334-0076 or visit carsonentertainment.com.
