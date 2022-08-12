More than a dozen local and nationally recognized entertainers took to the stage at the Copeland Theater at the Meadows on Monday, Aug. 8, to honor Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis.
Hosted on what would have been the country music legend’s 90th Birthday, Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis took place on the evening of the inaugural Mel Tillis Statesiders Day in Branson.
Mel Tillis Statesiders Day was declared as Aug. 8, by the city of Branson and a proclamation was presented to the Tillis family by Branson Mayor Larry Milton at the Tuesday, July 26, Branson Board of Aldermen meeting.
The concert, which was organized by Tillis’ grandson and Branson Alderman Marshall Howden, featured performances and/or on stage appearances by Mel Tillis Jr., Billy Yates, Clay Cooper, Doug Gabriel, The Blackwoods, Brandon Mabe, CJ Newsom, Rick McEwen, Stevie Lee Woods, Kari Garrison, The Sons, Tammy & Tonya Bilyeu, Logan Allen, Trey Dees, Denny Yeary, Jody Madaras, Valerie Hill and John Schneider.
“My family is forever grateful for the opportunity to perform in Branson all those years,” Howden said. “As a child I wouldn’t have been able to grow up with my grandpa around if it hadn’t been for Branson keeping him off the road and in his very own theatre. As the mayor and I continue this project of entertainer holidays we had to do something special for my grandpa.”
Tickets for the concert were $10 per person, with all the proceeds being donated to Branson Cares, which provides pediatric wheelchairs around the world to children in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.