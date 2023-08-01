This weekend the Black Oak Amphitheater will be rocking as Cinderella’s Front Man Tom Keifer brings his Live Loud 2023 Tour to Lampe.
The outdoor Stone County venue will open their doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, as the talents of #KeiferBand, Winger and John Corabi take the stage at 7:30 p.m.. Keifer launched the Live Loud 2023 Tour in mid-June, which kicked off in Georgia, and has taken the three artists/bands across the country in recent weeks.
Keifer shared being on tour this summer has been great and the crowd energy they’ve seen across all their tour stops has been amazing.
“You know I’m very fortunate to still be able to go out and play shows and have all the fans turn out and they still sing all of the songs. It’s just such a great exchange up there. Live has always been my favorite part of what I do. I mean, I enjoy making records, that’s fun, but it’s a different feeling. The live thing is just kind of all in the moment. I don’t know, it’s just always been my favorite part,” Keifer said. “Black Oak it will be #KeiferBand as Winger and John Corabi, which is the package we’ve been for most of the shows. It’s just been great. It’s been a great energy. Both of those artists, Winger and John Corabi, I go way back with. I’ve toured with Winger before and I’ve known John since we were in the club circuit in the northeast when we were youngsters, so that’s been fun.”
In addition, Keifer explained what inspired him to bring this trio of acts together for a limited summer tour.
“For most of the tour, we’ve had Winger and John Corabi with us on the Live Loud Tour. In a couple of places there’s been some different bands with us. We did a few shows with LA Guns,” Keifer said. “I love touring with a package where anyone can come to the show and they get to see several artists on the same bill. I think that always makes it more of a, shall we say, party. Right? So like I said, we’ve toured with John before, we’ve toured with Winger before. A lot of times these ideas just kind of start backstage at a festival. Like, ‘Hey that was fun. We oughta do a tour sometime,’ but that never happens until the peoples schedules and stars align and this year everybody’s schedule kind of lined up and it worked out very well. I always like going around the country to different towns, with a tour package where people get to come out and see several artists that they really like.”
For audiences planning to head out to the amphitheater this Saturday, Keifer offered up a tease of what they have in store for those in attendance.
“John is an amazing singer and artist and has a long career of great songs and he’ll be playing. Winger too. Winger’s the original band. They sound amazing. Kip is singing his ass off and so is John. Then my band, it’s pretty much been the same band for 10 years, so we’re pretty greased and have a good chemistry. We’ve been touring for a while together,” Keifer said. “We play all the Cinderella favs or classics, hits, whatever they call them these days. Probably 75% of the show is that and then we’ve also released a couple of records. The Way Love Goes and RISE and we do a few songs off of that. If you’ve seen me perform with Cinderella in the past or with Keifer Band, my performance is the same that it’s always been. It’s loud, screaming, rock ’n’ roll, loud guitars, pounding drums, lots of sweet and lots of energy and all the songs you want to hear.”
For diehard Cinderella fans, Keifer said they make sure to include all of the top requested songs.
“Obviously there’s some hits you just can’t leave out of the show. ‘Nobody’s Fool’ is always a staple. ‘Don’t Know What You Got,’ ‘Gypsy Road,’ ‘Shelter Me,’ ‘Night Songs’ and all that stuff. But for a few years now, because you’ve got 90 minutes and trying to fit in a lot of material, we hadn’t been playing ‘Heartbreak Station,’ the song, the ballad,” Keifer said. “We’d gotten so many requests online for that, we’ve actually added ‘Heartbreak Station’ to the set this year and everyone’s been really happy to hear that song. They sing it at the top of their lungs every night. The last train you know. That one got added this year. You know you have to pick and choose and that one’s been out of the show for a while, but we put it back. We pretty much got all the Cinderella tunes in there that people would want to hear, for sure.”
Though he’s been performing live for audiences for decades now, Keifer said he never gets tired of hearing those in the crowd singing back to him and what it means to have such enthusiastic fans.
“One word describes it and that’s gratitude. To still be doing this and walk on stage and everybody turns out and they’re still singing all the songs and just having that exchange with the people. It’s just amazing, not only with the Cinderella stuff, but the stuff from the solo records I mentioned,” Keifer said. “I’m really grateful for that too and fortunate that people are kind of paying attention to the new stuff as well. I got no complaints man. It’s been decades of just fun and rock ’n’ roll. There’s been ups and downs obviously along the way, but I keep landing on my feet. In 2013 we started this new thing when we released ‘The Way Life Goes’ and this band has been just a blessing. The people that I’m working with are amazing people and musicians.”
For the Live Loud Tour concert, the BOA has a selection of VIP, Premium Reserved, Premium+ and Reserved seating options. Those who purchase VIP tickets will receive early access to the venue and entry through a private entrance, a private full cash bar, private bathrooms, a free buffet, a private covered pavilion and VIP parking.
The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Black Oak Amp is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations email boxoffice@theamp.live or visit blackoakamp.com.
