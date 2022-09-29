Yakov Smirnoff is returning to the Branson stage this fall with his new show United We Laugh.
Opening on Sunday, Oct. 2, Smirnoff’s 2022 production will offer 2 p.m. showtimes on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Friday, Nov. 18.
“Our country, in the world, at this moment could use some laughter. It unites people,” Smirnoff said. “Everyone whether you’re a republican or democrat, black, white, or brown, everyone laughs in the same language. Come see this show. You’ll laugh your Yak-Off!”
After a few years away from Branson, Smirnoff returned to Branson in spring of 2020 during the midst of the pandemic to perform a short stint of shows in the now demolished Caravelle Theatre.
By fall of 2020, he and his wife decided to move back to Branson full-time from California, reopen his theatre and host a new show there from October to December. Last year Smirnoff performed a total of 60 shows on select dates in the months of May, June, July, August, October, November and December.
Smirnoff is currently sharing his theatre with The Duttons, who have set up shop there while repairs are being made to The Dutton Family Theatre, which suffered damage during a fire earlier this year.
The Yakov Smirnoff Theatre is located at 470 State Hwy 248 in Branson. For additional information, show dates or tickets visit yakov.com.
