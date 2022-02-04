Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Hip-Hop Artist T.I., ‘80s Arena Rock Band Hairball and more are coming to the Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe in 2022.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Black Oak Amp announced their first round of performers for the upcoming concert season, which will include the most diverse mix of music and standup comedy to ever perform at the venue.
“We’re thrilled about this year’s incredible lineup” Black Oak Amp Owner John Stauffer said in a press release. “After a couple tough years, we are excited about our first 2022 announcement. We look forward to bringing live music and special events to BOA and the beautiful Ozarks for many years to come.”
In 2021, the Black Oak Amp treated audiences to performances from Trace Adkins, Billy Bob Thornton, Dustin Lynch, Nelly and more. Amphitheater General Manager Phil Potter shared what folks can expect from the venue in 2022.
“We’re trying to offer a very wide array of different artists, as you can probably see that we’re doing. We’re trying a few different things. We’re going to experiment with a smaller capacity show where we’re going to make it more of a theater type event, in which we’re just selling a limited number of tickets to. The acts will be on a smaller, but very appealing scale, so we’re going to see how that works,” Potter said. “We’re going to cover everything from country to classic rock to hip hop and comedy, which I’m very excited to bring in. I think we’re going to end up with a little something for everybody.”
The 2022 concert season kicks off on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, with the Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally, which will feature live music, motorcycles, vendors, a swap meet, food and more.
“Our line-up for Friday is some local bands: Black Note, The Brenda Myer Band and 5th Element. At this point in time that music will start at 3 o’clock and go until about 1 o’clock in the morning,” Potter said. “On Saturday the 21st, we’re going to kick off with Switch It Up, followed by Stillhouse, The Comancheros, a very hot new southern rock band called The Georgia Thunderbolts, who has their first album out on Mascot Records and then about 9 o’clock we’re going to have The Kentucky Headhunters and they’ll be followed by The Green Acres Band. Then we will go until 1 o’clock again on Saturday.”
Potter explained the concept for this special two-day event was brought to them a couple of months ago by some local folks.
“It’s going to include other places in the entire county, but the Black Oak Amphitheater is going to be the key meeting place for all the events,” Potter said. “We are really looking for anything and everything to bring into the Amphitheater and this just seemed like it fit like a glove. “One thing about the Amphitheater is it is in a very rural location, so people can kind of let loose a little bit more than they would in a downtown facility.”
The same month, the venue will welcome the band Hairball, with special guest Stillhouse to the Ozarks on Friday, May 27.
“They call themselves a tribute to arena rock. It features two hours of hits from the ‘80s and nothing but hits performed by singers in full character. For example, like David Lee Roth comes out and they do two or three Van Halen songs and you’d swear its David Lee Roth,” Potter said. “They bring full video, they bring full pyrotechnics. When they do they’re AC/DC set they literally blow things up. They don’t blow up the whole stage, but it’s as close as you’re going to get to seeing these artists. I believe they are the only ones in the world that do what they do.”
Following the positive reaction to the band's performance at the Amphitheater in 2021, Potter said it was an easy decision to bring them back.
“You almost have to see it to believe it, which is why we’re bringing them back. Last year (the Hairball concert) was our kick-off show, so it was kind of a dress rehearsal for us,” Potter said. “We had a modest to good crowd, but everybody came out saying, you’ve got to bring them back. The emails and the Facebook posts over the past six months, probably the primary band people want to see again is Hairball.”
On Friday, June 3, the Black Oak Amp will welcome four of the biggest names in pop and hip hop, including T.I. Chingy, the Ying Yang Twins and DJ Skribble.
“In response to the concert we did last year with Nellie, with Mario and DJ Scribble, that was our biggest crowd of the year and people loved it. It went incredibly well,” Potter said. “We are bringing T.I. with Chingy, the Ying Yang Twins and by popular demand we’re returning DJ Scribble. This will be the first of probably two hip-hop packages. The response was just tremendous. Again, we’re listening to our audience.”
As part of his Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On World Tour, Iglesias will be making a special stop in the Ozarks on Saturday, Sept. 10.
“Before I came to the Amphitheater I worked for a large talent concert producer. We did many, many dates with Fluffy in every location possible. In every case, not only would Fluffy sell out the house, but just did a great show,” Potter said. “It’s a fun night for everybody. It’s a fun night for the whole family, so people can bring their kids. It’s a good, clean show. This decision was very easy and this was one we worked very hard on. This is another example of us trying to do something a little bit different and we’re very excited to have Fluffy come in on Sept. 10.”
2021 served as the first year of shows for the Black Oak Amp since the venue closed down in 2013. Potter said the reopening last year gave them the opportunity to discover what worked and what would need to be improved upon.
“I think people are just going to see a little bit of a higher level of expertise in running the venue. Things will be a little bit smoother, because last year was just totally experimental,” Potter said. “The main takeaway though was the amount of positive feedback we got from the audience…tremendously good; very, very good feedback. We’re building on that, kind of tweak the experience a little bit and make it better.
Potter shared they have even more announcements, which they’ll be making in the near future.
“There’s going to be quite a few more and some very welcome surprises that will be announced in the coming weeks,” Potter said. “We just want people to come out. The folks that came out last year just had a great time. It’s a lot of fun. It’s in a great location. We have a catchphrase this year of ‘There’s no one around to make us turn down.’ Yeah, we’re going to rock it this year.”
Tickets for this first round of announced performances go on sale on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit blackoakamp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.