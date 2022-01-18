Fritz’s Adventure in Branson is hosting their annual winter area appreciation with discounted ticket rates available for residents of more than 40 area counties now through Sunday, Feb. 27.
Fritz’s Adventure is an indoor adventure park and family attraction. Visitors of all ages and athletic abilities climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel, and zip through more than 80,000 square feet of explorable space.
“We can’t wait for local families to experience everything Fritz’s has to offer. 2022 will be an amazing year and we wouldn’t want to start it off in any other way,” Fritz’s Adventure Chief Marketing Officer John Vaughn said.
Area appreciation pricing includes a $19.95 rate, which gives guests access to all indoor activities, except the TreeTops Zipline Course, and a $24.95 rate, which gives guests access to all the indoor activities, including the TreeTops Zipline Course. Children ages four and under will receive free entry during area appreciation.
The TreeTops course features 11 ziplines, six bridges, two free falls and more. The course has a minimum height requirement of 55 inches for guests to participate on their own, however, anyone who is at least 48 inches tall is allowed to participate with a paid guest chaperone who is at least 16 years old.
Area appreciation is available to Missouri residents of Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christmas, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright counties.
Discounted tickets are also available to Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Sharp, Stone and Washington counties.
Tickets can be purchased in person at Fritz’s Adventure or in advance online. Whether purchasing tickets online or in-person, proof of residency is required upon arrival at Fritz’s in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill.
“It’s such a great time of year,” said Fritz’s Adventure Chief Operating Officer Travis Leaming. “We love seeing local families have a fun time together and make memories.”
Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson next to Dolly’s Stampede. For additional information or to purchase tickets in advance visit fritzsadventure.com/areaappreciation.
