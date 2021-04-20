Over the weekend, Branson welcomed a multitude of out-of-state tour operators and tourists to town for the 8th Annual Branson Music Fest at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
On Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, Branson Music Fest attendees were treated to a sampling of performances from 25 of Branson’s best entertainers, shows and attractions.
Throughout the weekend, guests had the opportunity to see performances by Doug Gabriel, A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, Oh Happy Day, New South, Six, The Baldknobbers, Dean Z, Awesome 80s, Pierce Arrow, Matt Gumm, Anthems of Rock, Famous Impressions, Clay Coopers Country Express, #1 Hits of the 60s, The Blackwoods, Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel, CJ Newsom, The Bretts, The Hughes, The Johnson Strings, Motown Downtown, All Hands on Deck, Cassandre’, The Haygoods and Neal McCoy. Additionally The Branson Titanic Museum attraction held a special presentation at the event, which is hosted by the Branson Travel Planning Association.
“I love that we have Branson staples involved in this event like Clay Cooper and the Baldknobbers and those folks who have been here forever,” said Branson Travel Planning Association Chair Toyea Youngblood. “Then we’re also including and highlighting some of the new shows that are coming on, to really give that nice blend of just an overall preview of the potpourri of entertainment that we have here.”
On Friday, the event was emceed by Josh Clark, co-host of The Upside with Josh and Russ on 106.3 KRZK. On Saturday Clay Cooper, with Clay Cooper’s Country Express, stepped in to serve as emcee.
The festival wouldn’t be possible each year without the entertainers who donate their time to perform at the event, said Youngblood.
“I can not give enough of a shout out to our entertainment industry for donating their time and talents to come together to present two awesome days of entertainment,” said Youngblood. “The proceeds from this event goes back to marketing efforts for Branson, so there’s no one business or entity that is the sole beneficiary of this. It is a community wide event with proceeds being put back into marketing group tours to the area.”
The 2022 Branson Music Fest has already been scheduled for April 22 and 23. For additional information about this annual event visit bransonticket.com/branson-events/branson-music-festival.
