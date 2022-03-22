After a couple of seasons away, Young Christians Weekend at Silver Dollar City is returning on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.
Featuring local and nationally recognized artists, plus daily worship services, Young Christians Weekend at the 1880s theme park brings teen youth groups together for two full days of worship, learning, entertainment and theme park fun.
“Silver Dollar City is excited to host Young Christians’ Weekend again after a two year hiatus,” Entertainment and Events Manager Mike Hefley said. “This is a fun-filled weekend with worship, workshops and lively entertainment.”
Young Christians Weekend kicks off on Friday, April 1, with a performance by Manic Drive.
“Shawn and Michael Cavallo have always had a passion for music. Deciding to band together and form Manic Drive, the two brothers’ goal was to share their hope, love and faith to listeners around the world,” a release from SDC stated. “They combine rock, funk and EDM to perform a unique sound. Since the bands creation, they have shared stages with Grammy Awarded artists, topped the Hot AC and Rock Top 30 Christian Billboard Charts and headlines international tours. Their album and single VIP received a Juno Award and continues to remind people across the world about their purpose in life. Shawn Cavallo remarked, ‘Every single soul is created with a gift. VIP is not just about walking the red carpets, celebrity and flash, its realizing you have a reason. Your purpose is to share your gift, talents and message to people from every corner and every walk of life.’”
On Saturday, the Worship Rally will be led by Grant Troutt at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday concerts will also be performed by Christian Country Artist Ben Fuller and Contemporary Christian group Unspoken.
“Music has taken Ben Fuller’s life and made it into something he never would have dreamed. Realizing he had a voice, his friends urged him to move to Nashville to pursue a career in country music,” a release from SDC stated. “For over a year, he had friends and family pushing him to pack up his things and go. What no one knew is that Ben had a secret addiction to drugs and alcohol and had been abusing for over 12 years. Falling face first into God, he began writing new music noticing his lyrics started taking on new meaning. His new-found relationship with Jesus led him to begin writing with a burning desire to share the love of God and tell the world his redemption story. Now completely sober, he longs to help individuals who struggle with addiction and are looking for something more in which to fill their empty souls.”
On Sunday, attendees can take in Worship Serviced led by Adam Donyes at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Concert performances will also take place on Sunday by Christian Pop group After Grace and Contemporary Worship Artist Ryan Ellis.
“Brothers-in-law Cody Clark and Jerad Moffitt formed After Grace in their hometown of Mountain Home, Arkansas, in 2013. The duo’s singles include ‘Save Me,’ ‘Shine,’ ‘Simple Things,’ ‘Forever Home’ and ‘Unseen.’ Forever Home depicts Moffitt’s family’s adoption journey,” a release from SDC stated. “After Grace bowed their debut EP, You Know, in 2019, with the project’s title-cut garnering airplay on Christian AC radio, They lead worship at various conferences and events around the country and have toured with/opened for such artists as TobyMac, Crowder, Rend Collective, Building 429, Colton Dixon, 7eventh Time Down Sanctus Real, Cochren & Co, among others. In the wake of a faith-testing year of loss and grief, Arkansas-based acoustic/pop duo After Grace emerges with a long-awaited new single, ‘Unseen,’ A poignant anthem embracing God’s unwavering promises despite painful circumstances, the song is airing on Christian radio across the country and is available on all streaming platforms.”
To learn more about Young Christians Weekend call 417-336-7100 or visit silverdollarcity.com.
