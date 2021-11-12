Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson is well underway as the world’s most visited dinner attraction is welcoming in guests to celebrate the spirit of the holidays.
For the 2021 Christmas season, the dinner show production has taken the best parts of it’s regular season show and Christmasized them, while also adding in some seasonal specific pieces too. While the regular Stampede show features a friendly rivalry between the North and South, Comedian Derik Zoo, who plays the role of Skeeter, shared what seasonal twists they have waiting for their guests.
“We have our friendly Christmas competition between the North Pole and the South Pole, but you’re also going to get to see amazing performances. We still have our three talented trick riders that we do in the main show, we have our roman ride of fire and those are obviously big staples of the place,” Zoo said. “It’s time for the holidays, so we have a spectacular toys segment of the show where our toys actually come to life and they’ll do a big dance. They’re all the old toys you’ll see from when you were a kid like Army men, Raggedy Ann and Andy, teddy bears, a Jack-in-the-Box. Our Jack-in-the-Box, you’ve just got to see it to believe it. In my opinion it’s probably the coolest part of the whole show.”
As Branson features an abundance of Christmas attractions and shows, Zoo said he believes their full-scale living Nativity scene, which features Mary, Joseph, the three wise men and of course baby Jesus, is one of the show features that sets them apart.
“We have live goats, sheep, camels, and donkeys. It really is just a spectacle and a sight to see. I don’t know really of anywhere else in town where you’re going to be able to see something that is specific with those animals and stuff,” Zoo said. “I always tell people when you come to see the show, you definitely want to make sure you’re there for the toys segment and the Nativity scene, because it shows you the two different spectrums of Christmas, but it’s cool how we were able to tie those together. It’s a really neat thing, not only to get to see, but also to be a part of.”
For Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede, guests will still receive the classic four-course feast, but with a Christmas twist. While enjoying the show, attendees will be treated to a creamy vegetable soup, a homemade biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbecue pork loin, herb-basted potato, buttery corn on the cob, a special holiday dessert and unlimited Coca-Cola products, tea or coffee.
General Manager Bryan Cossiboom added the mixture of the show and the feast is another reason folks choose to spend Christmas at Dolly’s.
“We bring Santa Claus out for the kids to see. They always enjoy that. And we can’t forget our four course holiday feast. That’s what’s always separating us from anybody else,” Cossiboom said. “Not only the world class entertainment we provide and the fact that we do a completely different show for Christmas, but we’re very proud of the meal we serve every single night and I think that’s something people love to come back for.”
As for Skeeter in the show, Zoo shared what audiences can expect to find his character up to during the course of the production.
“In the main season show, Skeeter is our friendly guy that works out in the barn. We tweak him a little bit in this show. Skeeter’s now the redneck reindeer hunter, so throughout the show you’re going to try and get into all sorts of hijinks to find a reindeer,” Zoo said. “It’s a lot of fun and there’s great interaction between Skeeter and the emcee. Then of course at the end of the show, not to spoil it for anybody, but Skeeter gets to meet Santa Claus. To me, it’s the most fun I’ll have through the show.”
Zoo also commended the hard work of those who work backstage and in the Stampede Kitchen, especially during the Christmas season.
“We are very fortunate to have from the top to the bottom just an amazing cast. If we did not have everybody in the place that we have right now this place would not run as well as it does,” Zoo said. “Our kitchen guys are…the unsung heroes of the place. I’m fortunate enough that I get front and center and a lot of the spotlight, but really it should be on our reservations, our kitchen and really just these unsung heroes that make the place run just as well as it does.”
In agreement with Zoo, Cossiboom also said how proud they are of everyone who works alongside each other to make the shows come together each day.
“It’s a whole production in and of itself back there when you’re doing (shows) multiple times a day to a quality that our guests expect and we demand,” Cossiboom said. “It really is quite the undertaking what those guys go through day in and day out and they do a fantastic job.”
With Branson sharing it’s second Christmas season with the pandemic, Cossiboom shared an update on some of their safety protocols.
“We’re still allowing for some social distancing between family parties just to give our guests some good feelings. We are asking that if you are unvaccinated that you do wear your mask as you roam throughout the facility. I think the response has been great,” Cossiboom said. “Just being able to get out in front of the families again. We’re in the business of fun. To see them having fun and we’re putting a show for them and getting them to laugh and kind of getting their mind off of whatever is going on outside of here for a couple of hours is what we all signed up to do.”
In Branson, many shows make their transfer to their Christmas productions starting on Nov. 1. This year, Stampede began their Christmas show on Oct. 28.
“It’s just what we’ve always done here in Branson. We’ve just always gotten open a few days before Halloween. While some are like ‘Give Halloween a chance,’ our company is such that they’re very hands-on and their standards are high too,” Cossiboom said. “They’ve got a lot of shows and properties to get open for Christmas. Of course we’re glad to volunteer to help kick off the Christmas season for Branson anytime we’re given that opportunity.”
Dolly Parton’s Stampede is located at 1525 West 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. The Christmas show runs now through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
For additional information or to make a ticket reservation call 417-336-3000 or visit dpstampede.com/branson.
