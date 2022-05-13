The Beatles are back in Branson.
On Sunday, May 15, the Liverpool Legends will make their grand return to the Branson stage and debut at their new home; the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre.
Featuring the talents of Marty Scott as George Harrison, Young Hines/Kevin Mantegna as John Lennon, Dave Tanner as Paul McCartney and Greg George as Ringo Starr, the Liverpool Legends have been a part of the Branson show scene since their creation in 2005.
Pre-pandemic was the last time Branson played host to The Beatles tribute band. After taking 2020 off from performing, Marty Scott said the Fab Four tribute artists reunited and returned to the road in 2021.
“We started back up again about a year ago touring and it’s been going really well. We’ve been so busy this year. It’s been kind of nice doing road shows,” Scott said. “We just played for 10,000 people in Mexico City this weekend. We’ve been selling some major tickets internationally. It’s crazy and people are going to concerts again and it’s all been really good.”
The future of the Liverpool Legends in Branson came into question at the end of last year when the group announced their departure from The Caravelle Theater, just shortly before news broke that the theater had been purchased and was being demolished.
“The Caravelle has since been torn down and that’s the spot that we were. Somebody came in and bought it, which was a little bit bitter sweet,” Scott said. “Our show in previous years was sort of just like a Beatles concert because at The Caravelle we didn’t have a lot of production over there. It was fun. It was kind of like an old time theater and it was fun doing shows like that and The Beatles worked that way so great. It was just such an old ‘60s type theater.”
In November 2020, news broke the Redmon family, John, Sharon, Jeff and Jennifer, had purchased the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre. The Springfield-based Redmon’s, who also own Redmon’s Candy Factory in Phillipsburg, Missouri, also announced they would be welcoming back Illusionist Rick Thomas and bringing Liverpool Legends to the theater.
“I met with them and I just knew. Right away I was like, ‘There’s something. It just makes sense.’ Because, first of all, I wouldn’t have signed a deal with someone who was just looking to fill an act in their slot,” Scott said. “The Redmon’s are fans of our show already and they wanted to make it bigger and better. So when I started talking to them I knew that was important to them more than just getting some act in their theater. Like they were invested in the show. That’s kind of all I needed to hear.”
Scott added the Redmon family had been coming to see their show for years and are huge Beatles fans.
“I guess that’s what put it over the top for me was that I wanna work with people that love what we do and wanna make it better versus just filling a time slot,” Scott said. “They had me from day one by just being as excited as I was.”
Since purchasing the property, Scott said the Redmon’s have been working diligently to make improvements to both the inside and outside of the theater.
“The people that bought the venue are upgrading a bunch of stuff. They put in this massive 4K screen, so we could sort of set ourselves into different Beatles scenes and it’s really exciting,” Scott said. “They cleaned up all the area around the theater and they put all these awesome signs up and they upgraded the lighting and the sound. They really stepped it up, so it’s almost like a dream. I almost can’t believe it. I’m so excited.”
With the design of the Andy Williams Theatre on top of the newest updates made by the Redmon’s, Scott said they are finally going to have the chance to do what they’ve always wanted to do with the show in Branson.
“We just sold 10,000 seats out in Mexico City on Wednesday. So we’re coming back here and it’s like, ‘I wanna do that in Branson everyday!’ My whole goal is to transfer what we do internationally and nationally and bring those kinds of things to Branson. When I’m envisioning Andy’s, I want it to be just like we do all over the world,” Scott said. “It’s going to add so much to our show from just the production end of things…it’s just going to make for such an eye-catching show. It’s pretty unlimited as to what we can do now. It’s kind of like a dream come true for me building our production, because we were always limited to what was around us. And with Andy’s what they have going there, there’s nothing limiting us to doing anything there, so it’s great.”
Liverpool Legends takes audiences through each phase of the band’s life, from their early mop-top hits such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “Twist and Shout” and Magical Mystery Tour-era classics like “Penny Lane” to psychedelic explorations from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band; and final-chapter masterpieces from “Come Together” and “Get Back” to “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.”
In addition, the show is also incorporating aspects of director Peter Jackson’s recently released Disney+ documentary, “Get Back,” as well as a new Cavern Club element and other surprises.
Showtimes for The Liverpool Legends 2022 show season are slated for 7:30 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Andy Williams Moon River Theatre is located at 1 Andy Williams Boulevard in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-4500 or visit moonrivertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.