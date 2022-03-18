As a special St. Patrick’s Day treat, guests of the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson were treated to a surprise performance by Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies.
Standing atop the Grand Staircase inside the Titanic, the seven performers from King’s Castle Theatre sang a handful of their music pieces from their show, including “Oh Danny Boy,” “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” and “You Raise Me Up.”
Directed by King’s Castle Theatre General Manager Jacqui Bell, Titanic’s guests and crew were treated to the vocal talents of Jay McManus, Martin Bennett, Kelvin Wright, Jacob Estes, Genevieve Fulks, Sarah Marie La Beau and April Ebersol.
“Singing on the Grand Staircase in the Titanic Museum was a wonderful and very emotional experience today for Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies,” Bell said. “In our show we celebrate our Irish heritage and also talk about the 12 million Irish immigrants who came to the USA in search of better lives and to live the American Dream. It’s a known fact that over 1,000 passengers on the Titanic were immigrants doing just that. We feel a strong connection to this ship and its story where it all began in Belfast. It was an honor to be on board the Titanic today. The crew treated us like royalty and made us feel very welcome. It is a beautiful museum and not hard to see why it’s one of the top attractions in Branson.”
Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies are once again joined this year by Irish Dance Stars from the critically acclaimed “Spirit of the Dance.” Audiences of their show are taken on a musical journey from opera and jazz to pop and swing to a variety of Irish classics including “It’s a Great Day for the Irish,” “Scarborough Fair,” “Bonny Banks of Loch Lomond,” “Cock o’ the North,” “Tell Me Ma,” and many more.
Showtimes in 2022 are at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. on Wednesdays now through October. Come the Christmas season in November, showtimes will be at 8 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
To learn more about Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies and the other King’s Castle Theatre shows call 417-334-2500 or visit kingscastletheatre.com.
For the month of March, the Titanic is additionally honoring the 187 Irish passengers and crew who were on board the ship, with a special Irish Folklore tribute. Now through the end of the month Titanic visitors will discover enchanted fairy cottages throughout the museum.
Visit titanicbranson.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.