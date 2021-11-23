Legends in Concert invites folks to join them as they celebrate the magic of the season as they welcome in their 2021 Christmas tribute artists.
Now through Jan. 1, 2022, Legends in Concert guests will be treated to tribute performances from Whitney Houston, Dean Martin, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley.
“Each act will be performing the hits that made them famous, along with their favorite Christmas song,” a press release from Legends in Concert stated. “You’ll sing along to the classics performed by Elvis Presley, enjoy the sweet sounds of Dean Martin singing “’It’s a Marshmallow World,’ Whitney Houston performs ‘I Will Always Love You’ and Jake and Elwood Blues will have you grinning from ear to ear at their version of ‘Elwood Got Run Over by a Reindeer!’ There may even be a special appearance by the jolly old man in red! We don’t want to give away all the surprises, but we guarantee you will be laughing and singing along to your favorite tunes.”
Whitney Houston is performed by Trina Johnson-Finn, who was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She studied voice performance and theater at the UMKC Conservatory of Music.
Johnson-Finn has graced the stage with entertainers from Barbra Streisand, MC Hammer and Smokey Robinson to Michael Bolton, Valerie Simpson and Marilyn Manson. She also self-produced and starred in the inaugural production “Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney,” a tribute to Whitney Houston, according to the Legends website.
Dean Martin is performed by Robbie Howard, who has been headlining acts in Las Vegas for more than a decade. His cast of characters he incarnates on top of Dean Martin includes Jim Morrison, Jimmy Buffet, Eric Clapton, John Lennon, Garth Brooks, Cat Stevens and many more.
Howard is a cast member of Legends in Concert and Las Vegas’ The Rat Pack is Back. Howard portrays Frank Sinatra, as well as Dean Martin in the classic Las Vegas segment, according to the Legends website.
Elvis Presley is performed by Ryan Pelton, who both opens and closes the summer show. Pelton won the Worldwide Images of the King Contest in Memphis, Tennessee in 2001.
Pelton has performed all over the world from casinos to fairs, theaters to festivals, production shows to professional sports arenas, according to the Legends website.
The Blues Brothers are performed by Clint Nievar and Justin Sassenella. Nievar plays Joliet Jake Blues and is a 17-year veteran of the entertainment business with formal training in singing, acting and dancing. In 2001, Nievar moved to the Branson area and has performed in several local shows including The Welk Show and Stuck on the ‘70s. He spent 12 years working at Silver Dollar City in various productions and even spent two years as a side-kick comedian to Yakov Smirnoff, the Legends website stated.
Sassenella plays Elwood Blues and is no stranger to the Branson stage. He has performed in numerous local shows including The 12 Irish Tenors, Shake Rattle and Roll, the Magnificent 7 Variety Show, Broadway the Star Spangled Celebration and many more. Sassenella has also served as a featured vocalist for Carnival Cruise Lines and Oceana Cruise Lines, according to the Legends website.
“Our finale highlights the true meaning of the season, featuring “O Holy Night” and “Mary, Did You Know”, along with other Christmas songs performed by the cast,” the release stated. “December 26 through the rest of the year we will be performing our regular Legends in Concert show.”
Showtimes for Legends in Concert are every Thursday through Tuesday, with show offerings at either 3 or 8 p.m. Legends of Concert is performed at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre, located at 1600 W. 76 Country Boulevard in Branson.
Visit legendsinconcert.com/locations/branson-mo or call 417-339-3003 for additional information.
