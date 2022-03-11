A group of College of the Ozarks students are bringing their musical talents together for a special concert this month in Hollister.
On Friday, March 25, the community is invited to attend the inaugural Midwestern Independent Songwriters Showcase at Country Road Flea Market & Antiques. The showcase will run from 7 to 9 p.m. and feature the talents of Singer/Songwriters/Musicians Sonny Lincoln, Levi Besser, Gideon Martin and Who Cried Wolf.
Caleb Miller, who performs under the stage name Sonny Lincoln, is the organizer of this free event. Miller shared all four of the performers at the showcase, including himself, will present original music and lyrics.
“All of us are friends and kind of singing different sets of songs we’ve written with an emphasis on the lyrics. When you come in, you’ll get a little pamphlet that will have all the lyrics of the songs, so that you can enjoy the music, but also so you can really see what we’re saying,” Miller said. “We have songs about everything, from our relationship with God or romance or a dog or our parents and family. Just sort of any range. We all just have a heart for doing that with excellence and making good music and just reflecting God through that work ethic.”
Miller explained why he selected an antique store as the backdrop for the showcase.
“I love thrifting, I love antiquing and a lot of my friends do. I felt like it really matched part of the Branson DNA,” Miller said. “It’s just a fun event where some more could come and appreciate the lyrics and it’s almost like you’re sitting in a living room, which is actually how we’re going to set up the scenery out front. It’s kind of like you’re sharing a song with some friends that they wrote, so it’s kind of an intimate setting as well.”
For his performance, Miller said he will be showcasing his strength in songwriting.
“I’ve written love songs. I’ve written about being in my room and talking to my fish. There’s one song I’ve written that I really like called ‘Nobody is a Prophet in their own Land.’ It’s from the perspective of someone who grew up with Jesus and not knowing whether they believe what happened to him or not,” Miller said. “Then there’s a song I’ve written called ‘Wilderado Wind Ranch’ about my dad driving me to my first semester at college. I play guitar and that’s pretty much it…I place a lot of focus on the lyrics of my songs and hopefully singing them well. Then I have a lot of instrumentalists who accompany me.”
Joining Miller in performing at the show will be three of his fellow C of O students. Miller said this event will be the first time these guys will be doing a gig together.
“There’s Gideon Martin. He’s actually got an album on all streaming services. It’s called For Her and he’s a pianist, singer/songwriter, writes a lot of love songs and has almost this like Elton John feeling. He’s very, very talented,” Miller said. “There’s Levi Besser who kind of grew up in the area. He’s a guitarist and has probably the best voice I’ve ever heard in person. He writes very down to earth songs, largely focused on family. He traveled a lot growing up with his father and they did a lot of music, so he has some gospel hints to his music.
“Then we have Marshal Pitt who is a friend of mine. I actually met him doing construction at C of O and he is nothing short of a musical genius. He has perfect pitch, he can play pretty much anything and if he doesn’t know how to play it he can pick it up. The harmonica, cello, but I think this time around he’s going to focus on piano more. He writes a lot about metaphors about personal experiences, different aspects of nature and stuff like that. He goes by the title Who Cried Wolf.”
In his time studying marketing at C of O, Miller shared he began to learn new skills which in turn led to him putting together this event in particular.
“I realized that as much as I have a heart for my own music, I get really, really amped up and excited and passionate about finding other talented people and encouraging them to believe that’s tangible. Because even though there’s risk to it, I think being genuine and making connections and really putting yourself out there, although sometimes scary, are things you can do to make a career like that tangible,” Miller said. “For the last three years at C of O, I’ve spent a lot of time figuring out those resources. Like how to put music out. It’s taken me three years. Now with these other artists, who I’m inspired by because they’re so talented, I am able to share those things with them so they don’t have such a learning curve, so they can kind of start putting themselves out there. In short, I guess I’m really passionate about people who are gifted.”
Miller added the inspiration for this event also came from the up and coming music scene in Springfield.
“I went to a show with my girlfriend…and it was so cool to see how all these independent artists were supporting each other and doing events together,” Miller said. “I wanted to take that from Springfield and take the DNA from Branson and do it with talented people who are my age who I believe are very equipped by C of O to pursue those things. That’s my heart behind it and kind of how I viewed it is not just a showcase of C of O talent, I believe C of O has really equipped us for these things, but a showcase of young, Christian talent who no matter what they writer about through their work ethic and through their excellence can reflect God through that.”
Alongside the performers, Miller said many of the different aspects of the showcase have been made possible by other C of O students.
“Pretty much everything involved in the event was actually designed by Matthew Wamsley, who’s also a C of O student. He’s a graphic designer. It’s also a showcase of his talent and also the videographer and photographers who will be there, who are also all C of O students,” Miller said. “While we’re doing this, Jackson Bliss…he will be shooting some music videos for a couple of my songs and there will be a couple of other photographers there as well. It’s really being organized by C of O students. It’s a lot of C of O talent from everything from the graphic design to the music to the instruments to the photographer to the videography, so that’s definitely something that’s exciting about that too.”
As an extra incentive to come to the showcase, the first 40 people who arrive at the event will receive a free vinyl sticker, which was custom made for the event.
“I would love for you guys to come on out and listen to some original music. I would say most of it’s going to be relaxing and be almost like a coffee house environment where you can really just sit down and focus on the lyrics of some songs. Some Songs will be more upbeat, but it’s definitely somewhere where you can come sit and appreciate the words in a song. If you haven’t had an opportunity like that before then I would really encourage you to come on out, sit down, listen to some music and appreciate the value of the words in them.”
Country Road Flea Market & Antiques is located at 10971 Historic, MO-165 in Hollister.
