The Branson Regional Arts Council will open their fall production of Hello, Dolly! next month at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Hello, Dolly!, which is one the most awarded musicals in history, is being directed by Jacob Deck and will host a total of 12 performances in the month of September.
“The Branson Regional Arts Council production stars Sarah Williams as Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi, in a coveted role that has been portrayed on stage and screen by such Broadway veterans as Carol Channing, Mary Martin, Barbara Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Pearl Bailey, Bette Midler and Betty Buckley,” a press release from BRAC stated. “Sarah is returning to the Historic Owen Theatre stage after appearing in several previous BRAC productions including Annie, Beauty and The Beast, A Christmas Carol, 9 to 5 The Musical, and The Little Mermaid.”
Joining Williams on stage as Dolly, will be the talents of Sarah Sutherland as Irene Molloy, David Hewitt as Cornelius Hackl, Joey Blackwood as Barnaby Tucker, Molly Tennison as Minnie Fay, Lamont Wade as Horace Vandergelder, Savannah Turner as Ermengarde, Dylan Whatley as Ambrose Kemper, Loran Polson as Mrs. Rose and Jennifer Butell as Ernestine. Ensemble actors in the production include: Melinda Prince, Megan Rodgers, Ashley Rodgers, Somer Dean, Pace Gillman, Sariah Lee Wertman, Joseph Schumacher, A.J Turner, Hallie Groff, and Nathan Sutherland.
“This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history,” the release stated. “The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and ‘woman who arranges things,’ are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again.”
Showtimes for Hello, Dolly! are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8; Friday, Sept. 9; Saturday, Sept. 10; Thursday, Sept. 15; Friday, Sept. 16; Saturday, Sept. 17; Thursday Sept. 22; and Friday, Sept. 23.
Additionally there will be 2 p.m. shows on Sunday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 18. Admission for the production is $17 for adults ages 18 and up and $14 for those ages 4 to 17.
The production is Rated G and advance ticket reservations are encouraged due to limited seating at bransonarts.org/tix.
For additional information about the show call the box office at 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.