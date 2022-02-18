More than a dozen of Branson’s best shows and entertainers will share the stage on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater for the 28th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show.
The 3 p.m. show, hosted by the Branson Show League, will feature the talents of New South, Jerry Presley’s Elvis Live, SIX, The Temptations from Legends in Concert, Legends of Country’s tribute to Merle Haggard, the Hughes Music Show, Re-Vibe, the Hughes Brothers Country Show, Tamra Tinoco with Hamners Unbelievable Variety Show, Stevie Lee Woods and the Nashville Roadhouse Live Band, Best of Motown, Mentalist Steve Sanders and The Golden Sounds of the Platters.
Branson Show League Board Member and Marketing Team Chair Cindy Merry said they’re also excited to welcome 2020 Fiddler Hall of Fame Inductee Shoji Tabuchi to their performance line-up this year.
“Shoji Tabuchi is going to perform in the Hot Winter Fun Big Show, so that’s pretty cool,” Merry said. “To me it’s kind of exciting. I had wanted him to perform after he was inducted into the Fiddler’s Hall of Fame.”
Merry added they’ve also included a special performance in the 2022 show to help keep Christmas in Branson in the forefront of everyone’s minds.
“The Hughes Brothers Christmas Show is going to do a performance to remind everyone to come back to Branson for the Ozark Mountain Christmas season, which is running Nov. 1 through Jan. 7,” Merry said. “The Hughes Brothers Christmas Show will run shows through Jan. 7, because we’re really going to play up New Year’s. Instead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, it’s New Year’s week celebrations. We do things big in Branson.”
The 2022 Hot Winter Fun Big Show will also welcome back Joshua Clark as emcee. Clark is the morning show host of The Up Side on 106.3 FM Legends KRZK in Branson and served as the longtime entertainment editor of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Tickets for the show are $40 for regular seating. Front row seat tickets for the first six rows in the theater are $45. A VIP Balcony Package is also available for $60, which includes VIP Overlook seating and lunch provided by the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex restaurants: Florentina’s, Heroes Tastes and Taps and McFarlain’s. VIP ticket holders will also have access to a cash bar and meet and greets with many of the performers.
“Get your tickets now for one of the hottest events Branson has during Hot Winter Fun. Typically the Big Show sells out. The Big Show has become a tradition for many visitors who plan their trip to Branson around the event. It’s also something local residents enjoy,” Branson Show League Executive Director Sue Braun said in a press release. “We all have a good time, get to see some of our favorite shows, see some of the new shows, and the proceeds are used to help market Branson.”
The Hot Winter Fun Big Show originated in the early ‘90s as an idea of the Year-Rounders, now known as the Branson Show League.
“When we first started Hot Winter Fun January, February, March there was absolutely no business,” Merry said. “The idea was we were going to figure out a way to create year round business in order to have year round employment and increase the marketing tax that was allowing us to market Branson. It would also make sense during that time of year that we call it something different so they’d know they were getting something different. A guy from a radio station came up with the idea of Hot Winter Fun and that’s how the name got created. Now, the thing to me that’s the most amazing, March is absolutely one of the best times of year for the tourism community now. Last year the town was packed and that was not the case in 1994.”
The funds raised from the Hot Winter Fun Big Show will be used by the Branson Show League to better promote and market Branson outside of the Branson area.
“One year we took all the money that we raised at all of our different fundraisers and co-opt with the airport and the chamber and ran a $300,000 TV flight commercial outside of Dallas in the Texas market,” Merry said. “Another year we just co-opt with the chamber and did a couple hundred grand in the Houston area. Just targeting different places. One of the things we’ve been using the funds for this year has been to really promote Ozark Mountain Christmas out of market.”
Tickets for the Hot Winter Fun Big Show are only available by calling 417-339-3003 or visiting the box office at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, which is located at 1600 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. To learn more about the Branson Show League, visit showsinbranson.com.
