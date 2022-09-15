On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Branson Show Awards hosted their annual 2022 Star Showcase at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater and recognized the winners of 31 special show categories.
The Branson Show Awards hosted their nomination ceremony back on July 14. Created by Gary R. Wackerly, the Branson Show Awards Committee, which is made up of a group of volunteers who love Branson and the wholesome entertainment, watches every show in town before making their nominations.
And the 2022 Branson Show Awards Winners are:
Band of The Year
Nashville Roadhouse Live
(Nashville Roadhouse Theatre)
Bass/Upright of The Year
Camby Henson (Clay Cooper Theatre)
Comedian of The Year
James Sibley (Pierce Arrow Theatre)
Comedy Show of The Year
Matt Gumm & Company (Clay Cooper Theatre)
Dance Troupe of The Year
Hot Rods & High Heels (Clay Cooper Theatre)
Drummer of The Year
Matt Gumm (Clay Cooper Theatre)
Duet of The Year
George & Clarisse Dyer (Americana Theatre)
Emcee of The Year
Mike Patrick (Grand Country Music Hall)
“Very honored to be awarded Emcee of the Year by the Branson Show Awards,” Patrick said.
Entertainers of The Year
Nashville Roadhouse Live
(Nashville Roadhouse Theatre)
Evening Show of The Year
Grand Jubilee (Grand Country Music Hall)
Family Show of The Year
Jesus (Sight & Sound Theatre)
Female Entertainer of The Year
Dalena Ditto (The Little Opry Theatre)
“What a night at the 2022 Branson Show Awards last night,” Ditto said the next day. “I am still reeling from the excitement of being named Female Entertainer of the Year.”
Morning Show of The Year
Doug Gabriel (Branson Famous Theatre)
Additionally Doug Gabriel was inducted into The Branson Show Award Hall of Fame.
“Oh what an amazing night,” Gabriel said. “Thanks to the Branson Show Awards for the honor of winning Morning Show of the Year and being inducted into The Branson Show Award Hall of Fame..I am so humbled and honored and thank the good Lord for his many blessings.”
Female Vocalist of The Year
Sarah Marie La Beau (Kings Castle Theatre)
Fiddler of The Year
Shoji Tabuchi (The Little Opry Theatre)
Gospel Show of The Year
Ozark Gospel (Grand Country Music Hall)
Illusionist of The Year
Rick Thomas (Andy Williams Moon River Theatre)
Impressionist of The Year
Matt Gumm (Clay Cooper Theatre)
Kids Choice Award
Rick Thomas (Andy Williams Moon River Theatre)
Keyboard of The Year
Lee Hendrix (The Majestic Theatre)
Lead Guitarist of The Year
Jacob Nelson (Kings Castle Theatre)
Male Entertainer of The Year
Dean Z (Clay Cooper Theatre)
Male Vocalist of The Year
Barry Arwood (The Majestic Theatre)
Matinee Show of The Year
#1 Hits of The 60’s (Clay Cooper Theatre)
New Show of The Year
Elvis: Story of A King (Americana Theatre)
Patriotic Salute of The Year
Hamners’ Unbelievable (Hamners’ Variety Theatre)
Steel Player of The Year
Michael Hermsmeyer (Nashville Roadhouse Theatre)
Vocal Group of The Year
Dancing in The Streets: The Sounds of Motown
(The Ruby Room at The Majestic Theatre)
“Humbled and honored to receive the 2022 Vocal Group of the Year,” Owner Derek Ventura said.
Instrumentalist of The Year
Catherine Haygood (Clay Cooper Theatre)
Tribute Artist of The Year
Dean Z (Clay Cooper Theatre)
Tribute Show of The Year
Liverpool Legends
(Andy Williams Moon River Theatre)
“Another great show again this year,” Branson Show Awards Owner James Kast said in an email. “We would like to thank our board members, Michelle/Jimmy Folse, Larry/Glenda Oathout, Committee members, Jason, Joy and Phil Cragg, and Michael Porter, for all the hard work they put in for the show. Also all the entertainers who participated in making the show a huge success.”
Visit bransonshowawards.com.
