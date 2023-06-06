You’ll have to see it to believe it and to see it, you’ll need a microscope.
For the 2023 season, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Branson has officially opened one of its largest new exhibits in years showcasing some of the smallest pieces they’ve ever placed on display. Featuring the miniature art sculptures of Sculptor Willard Wigan, this limited engagement exhibit invites guests to take time to enjoy the little things; the really little bitty, teeny tiny things.
Wigan creates his art pieces so incredibly small, not only do they fit inside of the eye of a needle or on the head of a pin, but to properly view them, one must look through a microscope that can zoom in at least 400 times. While visiting Ripley’s Branson, General Manager John Dixon shared what guests can expect while experiencing the new gallery for the first time.
“We’ve got several of his actual pieces in here with the microscopes. Then we also have a video of him, explaining how he goes about his process and how he came about doing this. That’s very informational about the process he goes through to create all these pieces,” Dixon said. “Then we’ve got some other things that are interactive things, like dexterity and how to use little things. One of the things we have measures your heart rate and one of (Wigan’s) things is in creating his art, he does it in-between heart beats, so that he doesn’t move. He’s using things like strands of hair and even smaller than that, so it’s really intricate. Then we’ve got some other things like a timeline of his life and how he’s come about doing this. It’s really fascinating.”
Wigan, who is from Birmingham, England, takes between three to eight weeks to complete each of his micro-sculptures. Wigan’s miniatures are the size of an eyelash. To achieve this, he has even constructed his own micro-tools, such as a shard of diamond attached to a pin for cutting and paintbrush made of a hair plucked from his own head. The ropes and strings seen in his work are even made of spider-webs.
“My work is a reflection of myself. I wanted to show the world that the little thing can have the biggest impact,” Wigan said in a quote provided by Ripley’s Branson.
Dixon explained how a gallery of Wigan’s work found its way to Branson from all the way across the pond.
“As people may or may not know, we also own Guinness World Records; so there’s a tie in there. But we are always on the search for the odd and the unusual or the smallest and the largest and stuff like that,” Dixon said. “We’re always looking for stuff and we acquire stuff all the time. We’re getting this sort of stuff, we’re going to auctions and searching for things all the time. This kind of came across our radar. We had it at one of our other locations and we adapted it to bring it here to Branson.”
As a company, Ripley’s Believe It or Not is home to one of the largest collections of Wigan’s sculptures. To learn more about Wigan, his work and to even play an interactive online Micro Miniature Match Up card game visit ripleys.com/branson/willard-wigan-gallery.
As Ripley’s Branson will only have the micro-exhibit for a limited engagement, Dixon said they plan to continue to make good use of the gallery space from here on out.
“One of the things we’re hoping to do every few years is be able to take this same gallery and then bring in a new exhibit,” Dixon said. “We’ll have this here for a season or two and then we’ll follow it with something else. We’re always bringing in new pieces all the time, but to do a whole gallery is kind of a big deal.”
Those who are regular visitors of Ripley’s Branson and are familiar with the layout of the odditorium, will likely recognize the Wigan’s gallery location as the former home of the Oddities Gallery. Dixon said he assures folks the Oddities displays have not been removed, but instead have all been moved up into the Ripley’s Theater Room.
“Those are some of the unique people that have come across the Ripley world through the years. Like the guy with the horn growing out of his head type of thing. That’s what that gallery has now become. We’re playing a video of a couple of people who like one gentleman transformed himself into the lizard man and the other one is a woman from Mexico who has transformed herself, she’s the vampire woman now,” Dixon said. “We kind of made that into the Oddities, but we still have some interactive things in there like the Lite-Brite wall and stuff like that. It’s a really fun room.”
Returning Ripley’s Branson guests will also notice another added feature when they first walk into the lobby of the odditorium. For the new season, admission ticket kiosks have been installed for guests to use.
“Quite frankly as the labor market continues to get tighter and tighter, it’s harder and harder to find people. We’re not eliminating any positions yet, but we’re getting those in place. Maybe five or six years from now we may not have a person down there, but we’re giving them a try just to help on overflow days and things like that,” Dixon said. “We’ve made our admissions counter smaller and we just need less space for that kind of stuff. But yeah, we’re trying it and are kind of in test mode right now. So we’ll see how it goes and see what the response is to them.”
Additionally, the attraction has added photo booth kiosks as well throughout the facility. The kiosks will take timed photos for guests, who are able to view all of their photos at the end of their time at Ripley’s.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Branson is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 3326 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-337-5300 or visit ripleys.com/branson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.