The Branson Regional Art Council’s production of Godspell opens this week for an eight performance run at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
“Based on the Gospel according to St Matthew, Godspell is the story of a small group of people helping Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing,” a press release from BRAC stated. “An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.”
This BRAC musical is directed by Jeremiah Reeve, along with Musical Director Kyle Denton and Choreographer Jacob Deck. The cast of Godspell features the talents of Christian Ross as Jesus and Alex Harris as Judas. They are joined by Heather Stolfa, Haley Moore-Haskin, Sonya Godfrey, Claire Denton, Jacob Deck, Kayleigh Dominish, Katy Kohler, Loran Polson, Abby Reeve and Taryn Huffman.
“Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm,” a press release from BRAC stated. “Led by the international hit, ‘Day by Day,’ Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including ‘Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,’ ‘Learn Your Lessons Well,’ ‘All for the Best,’ ‘All Good Gifts,’ ‘Turn Back, O Man’” and ‘By My Side.’”
The production team also includes Karie Dykeman and Kim Hale (Producers), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Director), Mac Hill (Technical Director), Cole Hill (Sound Technician), Jeremiah Reeve (Set Design), Lisa Murphy (Media Coordinator), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Josh Silvy (Theatre Operations), Marshall Meadows (Photography), and Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director, Marketing and Design).
Showtimes for Godspell will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31; Friday, April 1; Saturday, April 2; Thursday, April 7; Friday, April 8; Saturday, April 9. There will additionally be 2 p.m. performances held on Sunday, April 3 and Sunday, April 10.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson. Advance reserved tickets are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255.
