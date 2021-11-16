Welcome back to another edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner! As we enter into our second week of this fun little edition to our bi-weekly newspaper, I hope you’re having as much fun reading these as I am putting them together.
For this paper I have selected the beautiful Christmas Tree at Grand Country. Even before Branson began its journey toward becoming America’s Christmas Tree City, Grand Country has had a Christmas tree on display.
Perfectly located in the center of the parking lot, Grand Country guests have easy access to the tree whether they’re walking over from the indoor waterpark, the music hall or the fun spot.
The tree’s position is also perfect for viewing for anybody driving down the 76 Strip and would like to pull in for a quick photo.
Remember, for each edition of the newspaper now through Christmas I’ll be featuring a Christmas tree or Christmas display in the Branson area. If you have a suggestion on a tree I should feature next, be sure to let me know at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
Grand Country is located at 1945 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
Visit grandcountry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.