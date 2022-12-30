As Ozark Mountain Christmas continues through Jan. 7, 2023, there are still several places around Branson who will be open and welcoming guests during the first week of the New Year.
Grand Country Music Hall
—Grand Country’s Amazing Pets will offer a 10 a.m. showtimes on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 7. The production will continue Saturday and Sunday performances only in January and February, with the exception of a show on Monday, Feb. 20.
—Visit grandcountry.com.
Branson Famous Theatre
—REZA-Edge of Illusion will host a 8 p.m. show on Sunday, Jan. 1, before taking a short winter break from Branson. Reza will be back with regular shows in 2023 starting on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Visit rezalive.com.
—Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers and Doug Gabriel have not yet published their 2023 online calendar as of press time. Visit baldknobbers.com or douggabriel.com.
Shepherd of the Hills & Playhouse Theatre
—The Trail of Lights will be open one final day from dusk till 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, before closing for the season.
—Schedules for 2023 have not yet been released for the Playhouse Theatre productions or The Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama. Visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
Fritz’s Adventure
—For the first week of the year, the indoor attraction will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Sunday, Jan. 1 through Thursday, Jan. 5; and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7. Fritz’s will be open through the rest of the month on select dates. Visit fritzsadventure.com.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
—Legends in Concert will host an 8 p.m. show on Sunday, Jan. 1, before taking a winter break. Shows will return in 2023 on Friday, Feb. 3. Visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
Branson Titanic Museum Attraction
—For the month of January, the Branson Titanic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Friday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 8; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday, Jan. 2 through Thursday, Jan.; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.
—The museum will be closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Thursday, Jan. 12, for their annual winter deep cleaning.
—They will reopen on Friday, Jan. 13 and remain open daily through the rest of the year, with the exception of Christmas Day 2023. Visit titanicbranson.com.
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre
—Shanghai Circus is hosting 7:30 p.m. shows on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1 and 2. They will kick-off their 2023 season on Friday, March 10 with 2 and 7:30 p.m. shows.
—The Texas Tenors are hosting a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Jan. 1, before closing out their 2022 season. The trio will be back in Branson in 2023 with a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, March 31.
—Johnny Lee has not yet released his 2023 schedule. Visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
The Track Family Fun Parks
—Branson Ferris Wheel will be open on Sunday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 to 10 p.m.; on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12 to 10 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.
—Track 4 will be open on Sunday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
—The Branson Ferris Wheel and Track 4 will be open through the rest of January on select days. Visit fivestarparks.com.branson-tracks.
—The Holiday on Ice Skating Rink: As of press time, a decision had not yet been made on when the ice rink would be closing for this season. Visit theholidaysonice.com for details.
The Butterfly Palace and Rainforest Adventure
—Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No entry after 4:30 p.m. Visit thebutterflypalace.com.
Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex
—The Branson IMAX, Branson Elite Cinema III and Branson Meadows Cinemas 11 are all open daily. Visit bransonimax.com or bransonmeadowscinema11.com for latest showtimes.
Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center
—9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
—8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the rest of the month of January.
Celebrity Car Museum
—Open seven days a week: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit celebritycarmuseum.com.
Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru
—Open Daily: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. now through Saturday, Jan. 7. Visit lightsofjoydrivethru.com.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
—Sundays through Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
—Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
WonderWorks Branson
—Open 365 days a year from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit wonderworks.com/branson.
Beyond the Lens/FlyRide
—Open seven days a week at 10 a.m. Visit beyondthelens.com.
Bigfoot Fun Park
—Open daily from 10 a.m. until late. Visit bigfootfunpark.com.
REOPENING LATER IN 2023
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
—SIX will return in 2023 on Wednesday Feb. 8, with a limited schedule before returning to their full schedule in March. Visit thesixshow.com.
Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
—Beach Boys California Dreamin’ will return in 2023 on Thursday, March 23.
—Thank You For The Music: A Modern Tribute to ABBA will return in 2023 on Friday, March 24.
—Hamners’ Unbelievable will return with their 8 p.m. shows in 2023 on Friday, March 3.
—Back to the Bee Gees will return in 2023 on Wednesday, March 22.
-2023 return dates for The Statler Brothers Revisited and Mike Walker Lasting Impressions had not been published online as of press time.
—Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theaters
—Elvis Aloha from Hawaii will return in 2023 on Thursday, April 6.
—A Neil Diamond Tribute will return in 2023 on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
—The Carpenters Once More will be back in 2023 on Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m.
—Good Ole Boys will make their 2023 debut on Monday, April 3, at 8 p.m.
—50 Years of Kenny Rogers will be returning in 2023 on Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m.
—As of press time none of the other God & Country productions had released their 2023 schedules. Visit godandcountrytheaters.com.
Grand Country Music Hall
—Grand Jubilee will return in 2023 with their 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Friday, Jan. 13.
—Down Home Country will reopen for the 2023 season with a 10 a.m. showtime on Thursday, April 13.
—Comedy Jamboree will return in 2023 with a 3 p.m. showtime on Friday, Jan. 13.
—New South Gospel will open their 2023 season on Thursday, March, 30, with a 3 p.m. show.
—Branson Country USA will begin their regularly scheduled broadcast with new shows in 2023 on Friday, Jan. 27.
—Ozarks Gospel will return in 2023 with a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12 performance.
—Ozarks Country will be back in 2023 on Sunday, March 12, with a 7 p.m. performance.
—Visit grandcountry.com.
Americana Theatre
—America’s Top Country Hits will be back for the 2023 season with an 8 p.m. show on Saturday, April 15.
—Awesome 80’s: is returning in 2023 with a 2 p.m. show on Monday, March 13.
—CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy will return in 2023 on Thursday, April 20 with an 8 p.m. show.
—Elvis: Story of a King will return on Tuesday, April 11, with a 2 p.m. show in 2023.
—The Blackwoods, George Dyer and British Invasion had not yet published their 2023 schedules online as of press time.
—Visit americanatheatre.com.
King’s Castle Theatre
—Anthems of Rock will return for the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 10 with an 8 p.m. show.
—Dublin’s Irish Tenors with The Celtic Ladies will kick off their 2023 season with a 2 p.m. show on Saturday, March 4.
—Dancing Queen will also be returning in 2023, with their first show of the year being held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.
—New Jersey Nights will be back for 2023 with a 2 p.m. show on Friday, March 3.
—Visit kingscastletheatre.com.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction
—The dinner show will return in 2023 with a 5:30 p.m. production on Friday, March 3. Visit dpstampede.com.
Clay Cooper Theatre
—Clay Cooper’s Country Express will return for the 2023 season on March 8, with a 7:30 p.m. show. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
—The Haygoods are returning in 2023 on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a 7:30 p.m. show. Visit thehaygoods.com.
—Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis as of press time had not yet released their 2023 schedule. Visit deanz.com.
—Hot Rods & High Heels will make their 2023 debut at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
—#1 Hits of the 60s will return in 2023 on Thursday, March 16, with a 2 p.m. show.
—Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
Sight & Sound Theatre
—Queen Ester will make its 2023 production debut in Branson on Saturday, March 11. Visit sight-sound.com.
The Little Opry Theatre:
—The Petersens will return to the Little Opry stage in 2023 with a 2 p.m. show on Thursday, March 2. Visit petersenband.com.
—As of press time, the other Little Opry Theatre productions had not yet released their 2023 schedules. Visit bransonimax.com/opry.
Pierce Arrow Theatre
—Pierce Arrow Decades will return in 2023 on Wednesday, March 15.
—Pierce Arrow County will be back in 2023 on Thursday, March 16.
—Visit piercearrow.com.
The Hughes Brothers Theatre
—The Hughes Music Show, Hughes Brothers Country and REVIBE have not yet released their 2023 schedules as of press time.Visit hughesentertainmentinc.com
Showboat Branson Belle
—SBB will make their 2023 return with cruise shows starting on Tuesday, March 14. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
Silver Dollar City
—The 1880s era theme park will reopen for 2023 on Saturday, March 11. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
Branson Hot Hits Theatre
—As of press time, the downtown Branson theatre had not yet released their productions 2023 schedules. Visit bransonhothits.com.
The Presleys Theatre
—Presleys Country Jubilee has not yet released their 2023 schedule.
Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—No 2023 schedules have been published as of press time.
Though I have worked diligently to compile this list with the correct hours and dates, those always have the possibility to change. Be sure to visit their websites to confirm hours and dates before heading out.
My hope for creating this list is it gives you and your families an opportunity to experience Branson before the Christmas season comes to an end once more.
If you are reading this article and notice I’ve missed a show, theatre, or attraction who are planning to be open the first week of 2023, please send me an email to tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com and I will happily add it to this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
