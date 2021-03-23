The Branson Regional Arts Council is now accepting video audition submissions for their upcoming BRAC Cabaret Show.
Performers who would like to appear in this fundraising show to be held live at the Historic Owen Theatre on Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. are encouraged to submit a video audition. The theme of the show is “A Celebration of Hope & New Beginnings,” according to a press release.
The BRAC Cabaret Show is designed to provide a breath of musical fresh air and positive enthusiasm to area residents as the community and nation begins to emerge from the pandemic aftermath, the release stated.
The production is under the direction of Jacob Deck.
“Singers, musicians and variety acts are all encouraged to submit an audition video,” said Deck in the release. “We are looking for performers that would be considered sincere, inspiring or moving in order to relate to the theme of fostering hope and the opportunity for new beginnings. Nothing silly or campy for this event please!”
The deadline for performers to submit their video auditions is Sunday, March 28 at 11:59 p.m. All performance pieces should be under five minutes in length, but multiple songs or routines may be submitted for consideration. Performers must provide their own music performance track or live instrumentals, the release stated.
Auditions can be uploaded to places like YouTube or Google Drive, or saved as small attachments files. Video audition links or attachments, under 10 MB, should be emailed to bransonarts@gmail.com. Along with their video submission link or attachment, performers should also include their name, and phone number in the email, according to the release.
“This is a volunteer concert to benefit the work of the Branson Regional Arts Council,” said the release. “Final cast members will be selected from among the videos submitted based on how well their performance fits the theme.”
When socially distanced reserved seat tickets for the BRAC Cabaret Show go online, they’ll be available at bransonarts.org/tix. Tickets will be sold at a price of $10 per person.
The performance will also be live-streamed for those who wish to watch the show from their home or from anywhere in the country for $10 per streaming device. All proceeds from the BRAC Cabaret Show will go toward benefiting the community arts programming of the Branson Regional Arts Council.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
