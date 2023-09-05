Residents and visitors of The Colony, TX will soon have the chance to have a shared experience with folks in Branson as Fritz’s Adventure announces the upcoming arrival of their next indoor/outdoor attraction.
Fritz’s Adventure-The Colony will open a location at Grandscape in The Colony, TX. The indoor/outdoor adventure park and family attraction has set their sights on opening for business in 2024.
“Fritz’s Adventure was inspired by the love my wife and I have adventuring with our kids,” Owner and CEO Matt Engram said. “We offer guests and experience to create memories that will last a lifetime.”
Compared to the Branson based attraction’s approximately 80,000 square feet facility, the Grandscape location will offer more than 100,000 square feet of explorable space for guests of all ages. Folks who have enjoyed the adventures offered by the Branson TreeTops zipline course will have the chance to take in the views of Texas from up high as well as they use an identically named zipline to soar out and around the entire building before zipping back inside without ever leaving the course.
Additionally, the Texas location will feature a Via Ferrata, a multi-story ropes course, giant treehouse, extreme slides, underground tunnels and so much more.
“We’re in the people business and we’re ready to make a big impact in the lives of everyone in North Texas,” Chief Operating Officer Travis Leaming said. “From people coming in as guests, to those who will become a part of our Fritz’s Family, this is an exciting time.”
Fritz’s Adventure-The Colony will be located at 5651 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive in The Colony, TX. To learn more about the incoming attraction or to watch the new promotional video, which features many of the fun prospects within Branson’s Fritz’s Adventure location, visit fritzsadventure.com/the-colony.
Fritz’s Adventure Branson is located at 1425 W. Highway 76 in Branson. On top of the TreeTops Course, the Branson venue offers a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, laser maze, the City Wall (48’ climbing wall), rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls and more. Tickets are good all day, so guests can come and go as much as they please until closing time!
For hours, tickets and more information about Fritz’s Adventure Branson visit fritzsadventure.com.
