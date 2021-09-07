One of the Branson Regional Arts Councils biggest productions is opening this week at the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson.
After only five weeks of rehearsal and preparation, the curtain is preparing to draw for “9 to 5 The Musical,” with an opening performance on Thursday, Sept. 9.
“9 to 5 The Musical” is written by Patricia Resnick, features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and is based on the seminal 1980 film of the same name.
“Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic,’ a press release from BRAC stated. “Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?”
Directed by Kyle Bradley, the production also welcomes the vocal direction of Lloyd Alexander-Holt and choreography by Jordan Alexander-Holt.
“This high-energy show is not only a blast for those on the stage, but also for everyone in the audience,’ the release stated. “With its jubilant score and easily relatable characters, 9 to 5 is the perfect show to bring to our community this September.”
The cast features the talents of Julie Musser as Violet Newstead, Kellsey Bradley as Doralee Rhodes, Brenna Bergeron as Judy Bernly, Ryan Mattix as Franklin Hart, Jr., Mindy Law as Roz Keith, Lucas Dahlgren as Dwayne, Joey Blackwood as Joe, Payton Miller as Josh Newstead, Renee Elkady as Maria, Justin Bridges as Dick, Joseph Donathan as Bob Enright, Amy Miller as Kathy/Missy Hart and Annie Sullivan as Margaret; with Ellen Barney, Emily Hanner, Jerry Cook, Lacey Kellett, Sarah Williams, Megan Rodgers and Emily Vickers as members of the ensemble.
Showtimes for the musical are at 7 p.m on Sept. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 19. Reserved seat tickets are on sale now at BransonArts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255.
Visit bransonarts.org for additional information.
