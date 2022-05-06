Uncle Ike’s Post Office has a new home in the Ozarks.
On Wednesday, May 4, The Shepherd of the Hills rededicated the historic post office with a special ceremony, which also served as a celebration of Harold Bell Wright’s 150th Birthday. The post office was relocated on March 10, 2022 from its original home in Stone County to the property at The Shepherd of the Hills Farm.
Uncle Ike and his post office, which was built in 1893, are both best known for their respective roles in Wright’s novel “The Shepherd of the Hills.” Wright based Uncle Ike on the Notch Post Office Postmaster Levi Morrill, whom he frequently visited while writing his novel in the Ozarks.
“It is well known that Mr. Wright made a great deal of friends in this area during his time here such as John and Anna Ross and their son Charles who originally homesteaded this entire farm on which he wrote the book while staying as a guest of the Ross’,” Shepherd of the Hills Co-Owner and General Manager Jeff Johnson said in the Wednesday afternoon ceremony. “He also spent a great deal of time with another man with whom he formed a great friendship in Levi ‘Uncle Ike’ Morrill over at the Notch Post Office. Much like Old Matt’s Cabin, Uncle Ike’s Post Office became a tourist destination. Visitors wanted to see the sights and meet the people who Mr. Wright based his characters in the novel.”
When the opportunity to acquire the Notch Post Office from the descendants of Levi Morrill came along, Johnson said it was an easy decision for he and co-owner, Steve Faria.
“The post office itself was placed on a national register of historic places in 1979 with Old Matt’s Cabin following a few years later. Moving and restoring a 127 year old structure, while incredibly delicate and equally monumental, it would not have been possible without the generosity and efforts of the Morrill family who donated the post office and its contents to us,” Johnson said. “Thanks to Mr. Adam Woody for restoring the building and The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters for making it possible. This post office situation all started because of a phone call from the hillcrofters…it was there love of history that they set about raising funds to save and restore the post office several years ago.”
As a part of the ceremony, The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters President Curtis Copeland spoke on the symbolism and meaning behind the post office.
“The simple wooden structure here, the Notch Post Office, is architecturally unimpressive, but it is a powerful symbol that has captured the hearts of scores of area residents and visitors for nearly 130 years,” Copeland said. “The little post office started out as a symbol of a pioneering Ozarks community where neighbors would gather to fellowship or seek support as they carved out a living in these beautiful, yet remote and rugged hills.”
Copeland added Morrill fully embraced his novel character counterpart after “The Shepherd of the Hills” was released in 1907.
“It was at this little post office that they would come to know and admire Levi Morrill,” Copeland said. “This little wooden building would be known to millions around the world as Uncle Ike’s Post Office at the forks. Wright’s novel about the Ozarks and its people made a powerful, lasting impact. The remainder of his life, Levi continued to operate the Notch Post Office until 1925, just a year before his death at the age of 89. For the last 18 years of his life he was known as Uncle Ike and he embraced that title wholeheartedly.”
After “The Shepherd of the Hills” was published, Copeland shared thousands upon thousands of people would travel to the Ozarks to experience the people and locations portrayed in Wright’s novel.
“It sparked a regional tourism and passion for the Ozarks that has lasted well over 100 years. There’s no more fitting of a home for this little Notch Post Office than just down the path from another iconic structure, Old Matt’s Cabin,” Copeland said. “These two simple structures of ancient wood and rusted homemade nails are symbols of something much greater than the materials they were constructed from or the millions of postcards and photographs they’re the subject of. They’re a symbol of Ozarks culture and strength, fortitude and pioneering spirit, faith and community and most of all symbols of a story that has inspired millions of readers and set the Ozarks in their hearts.”
To conclude the ceremony on Wednesday, Johnson welcomed Missouri Governor Mike Parson to the stage where he thanked those involved for saving a piece of history.
“I’ve seen in my life coming from a little town of 356 people where I grew up and my mom and dad are sharecroppers and came up with a very humble beginning. I think when you look at what Jeff represents and his family and his partner is the history of who we are,” Parson said. “When you see what Harold Bell Wright wrote, it’s not just about the book, it’s not just about the park, it’s about who we are; the people who live in this area and what we represent.”
As part of his address, Parson offered a message to those in the audience, one he said he has often passed on to his own family.
“When I talk to my grandkids and my family, I tell them every day after what I’ve seen in this capacity, ‘You better be thankful you live where you live,’ because I’m telling you, ‘You better be thankful for the stories he told, because they were about values.’ That’s what those books were all about. They were about a way of life that all of us have been blessed to be able to live and we need to understand how much you need to continue those lessons that you read about, lessons you learn about in life and how we pass that down to the next generations. Because if you don’t, there’s nobody to do it.”
Additionally Parson encouraged those in attendance to look upon the sort of impact they’ll leave behind when they’re gone.
“I will tell you, for all of you sitting here in this audience today, your clock is ticking. What are you going to add to this ole world? What are you going to add to society and the next generation,” Parson said. “I think that’s the significance of today. It’s much more than tourism, it’s much more than entertainment, it’s about who we are.”
Following the end of his address, Parson welcomed Johnson to join him once again at the podium where he presented him with a proclamation, which named May 4, as Harold Bell Wright Day in the state of Missouri.
For additional information visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
